Ekiti State has launched the first commercial operations at the Ekiti Agro-Allied International Cargo Airport

United Nigeria Airlines operated the inaugural flight, marking the start of passenger services from Abuja

The state government disclosed it has invested N49.7 billion in the airport’s development and completion, which strated in 2019

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Ekit International Airport has officially commenced operations, with United Nigeria Airlines inaugurating direct flights to the new facility on Wednesday, December 10.

The first flight carried several dignitaries from Abuja, including former governors, lawmakers, and senior aviation officials.

Ekiti launches commercial flights after N49.7bn investment. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

Speaking at the ceremony to launch the first flight, Biodun Oyebanji, Ekiti State Governor said that previous administrations had committed N14 billion to the airport project, while his administration had spent over N34 billion in the last three years to make the facility fully operational.

The project was initiated under former Governor Ayo Fayose in 2019, with the Kayode Fayemi administration completing a test flight in 2022. Oyebanji oversaw the final phase, which led to the approval for non-scheduled flight operations last year and the commencement of commercial services on Wednesday.

Reacting after the first United Airlines airplane landed in the airport, Oyebanji said:

“This moment is not just the official opening of the airport to commercial operations; it is the beginning of a new chapter in our transportation infrastructure journey.

"Beyond the infrastructure delivered, this achievement reflects our collective vision for a modern, prosperous and forward-looking state.”

He acknowledged the roles played by former governors Segun Oni, who conceived the idea; Ayo Fayose, who acquired and cleared the site; and Kayode Fayemi, who commenced construction.

How much Ekiti new airport cost

Governor Oyebanji outlined the airport’s funding, stating that between May 2019 and October 2022, N14bn was spent on land compensation, site preparation, regulatory approvals, civil works, and the construction of essential facilities, including the runway, terminal, control tower, access roads, aprons, and initial equipment.

Keyamo says airport strengthens regional trade Photo: festuskeyemo

Source: Instagram

He added that since October 28, 2022, his administration has invested over N34 billion to complete outstanding works such as fencing, the terminal and control tower, service roads, drainage systems, and the installation of an Instrument Landing System.

The governor also revealed that, through a public-private partnership with Reeve Energy Nigeria Limited, the state is constructing an aviation fuel tank to enhance airline operations, while staff housing units are currently under development. Overall, the government has spent a total of N49.774 billion directly on the airport, Punch reports.

Oyebanji acknowledged Aare Afe Babalola, founder of Afe Babalola University, for contributing navigational equipment valued at $1.6 million and constructing a 100-car capacity car park worth N356.795 million.

Governor concluded:

“With this airport, we are connecting our markets more closely to our people and linking Ekiti to the rest of the world. I urge residents to explore the economic opportunities offered by air traveL."

Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Yakubu Kofarmata, praised Oyebanji for the milestone.

He said:

“This inaugural flight marks a historic moment for aviation in Ekiti and Nigeria, providing new hope and supporting job creation."

Ogun Airport begins operation

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the Ogun State Government has announced that the Gateway International Airport, Iperu, will receive its first commercial flight.

The airport was commissioned on August 15, 2025, after securing an Aerodrome Operational Permit from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The permit confirmed that the facility met the regulatory standards required to begin full commercial operations.

Source: Legit.ng