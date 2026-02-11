Aliko Dangote visited President Evariste Ndayishimiye to explore new investment opportunities and expand the Dangote Group in Burundi

Two technical teams have been set up by both sides to identify priority sectors, with focus areas including solid minerals, power generation and infrastructure

The visit is seen as a strategic move to strengthen Burundi’s economy and position it as an attractive destination for large-scale African investors

Africa’s wealthiest businessman, Aliko Dangote, has paid a short but highly significant visit to Burundi as part of efforts to broaden the Dangote Group’s footprint across Africa.

During the trip, Dangote held high-level discussions with Burundi’s President, Evariste Ndayishimiye, at the presidential palace. He was joined by former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, underscoring the diplomatic and economic importance of the engagement.

Aliko Dangote Eyes Expansion in Burundi With Focus on Cement, Power, Solid Minerals

Speaking after the meeting, Dangote explained that the visit was aimed at deepening partnerships within Africa.

According to The Sun, he disclosed that two technical committees—one from Burundi and another from the Dangote Group—have been set up to identify priority sectors and design practical investment projects.

Dangote stated:

“Our focus really is investing heavily in the African continent, not anywhere else, and so Burundi is part and parcel of that African region.”

According to him, the company remains committed to channelling major investments into African countries, with Burundi forming part of its broader continental strategy.

Dangote to focus on key growth sectors

Dangote highlighted several areas with strong investment potential, including solid minerals, electricity generation, agriculture, cement manufacturing, and infrastructure development.

He stressed that the objective is to create a win-win relationship that promotes sustainable growth and shared economic benefits.

Punch stated that official sources revealed that the talks focused on collaboration in infrastructure, logistics, industrial development, and energy. These sectors are considered crucial to Burundi’s long-term economic plans.

The government is seeking to attract large-scale private investment to drive transformation and accelerate national development.

Analysts view Dangote’s visit as a major step for Burundi, signalling growing confidence in the country as an emerging investment destination.

The engagement also strengthens Burundi’s connection to Dangote’s wider African expansion agenda, potentially opening new doors for industrial growth and regional integration.

Dangote expands investments across Africa

The Dangote Group has intensified its expansion drive across Africa in recent years, increasing its presence in key sectors such as cement and fertiliser production.

In 2024, Gabon’s President, Brice Nguema, invited Dangote to explore investment opportunities in the country, particularly in the cement and fertiliser industries.

The move signalled growing interest from African governments in partnering with the industrial conglomerate to strengthen local production capacity.

Building on this momentum, the company in October 2025 commenced operations at its 3.0 million metric tonne cement plant in Attingué, Côte d’Ivoire.

The development followed closely on the heels of the unveiling of a $2.5 billion fertiliser plant in Gode, Ethiopia, just two months earlier.

These strategic investments highlight the group’s continued commitment to deepening industrial growth and strengthening manufacturing capacity across the continent.

