The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, has said the federal government plans to begin selling selected state-owned assets to private investors in 2026.

According to Bloomberg, Edun disclosed this on Monday during an interview on the sidelines of the AlUla Conference for Emerging Market Economies in Saudi Arabia, The Cable reported.

FG to offer selected assets in 2026

Edun said the government is currently reviewing which assets will be put up for sale and the timeline for the transactions.

He added that recent economic reforms have improved Nigeria’s investment climate, making the country more competitive and attractive to investors.

Edun stressed that Nigeria is becoming more conducive and welcoming to investors, as the President Bola Tinubu administration offers them attractive incentives.

“What we have put in place has made Nigeria very competitive in terms of the economic conditions and very attractive in terms of the incentives for investors. I think investors are now more comfortable investing in Nigeria,” he stated.

FG to prioritise PPP, asset optimisation

The minister noted that the government is also prioritising public-private partnerships (PPPs) and asset optimisation as part of its broader strategy.

Earlier, on January 22, Edun said Nigeria is pursuing job-rich and inclusive economic growth, stressing that investment remains key to improving productivity and expanding the economy.

He also maintained that the country is continuing with reforms aimed at restoring policy credibility and strengthening macroeconomic stability.

The minister’s remarks come amid ongoing efforts by the federal government to reposition the economy and attract long-term capital. These reforms have been praised by international organisations such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF), while some economic experts have expressed concern and argued that the reforms do not reflect in the lives of ordinary Nigerians.

