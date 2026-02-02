FAAN said the power outage at MMIA Terminal 1 was caused by a fault in the changeover circuit

The agency said technical teams quickly switched power to a secondary grid and activated backup measures

FAAN apologised to passengers and blamed the incident on ageing infrastructure at the terminal

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has explained that the temporary power outage at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Terminal 1 in Lagos on Saturday was caused by a fault in the terminal’s changeover circuit.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the authority said the disruption was promptly addressed to ensure airport operations continued with minimal impact on passengers.

FAAN acknowledged the incident, noting that its technical teams moved quickly to resolve the problem once it occurred. According to the agency, the fault affected the changeover circuit, which controls the switch between power sources at the terminal.

The authority explained that engineers immediately bridged the gap by transferring the electricity supply to the secondary grid, while interim backup measures were activated to restore essential services as quickly as possible.

FAAN apologises to travellers, other stakeholders

FAAN apologised to passengers and other stakeholders for the inconvenience caused by the outage, describing the disruption as regrettable.

The agency added that the incident exposed long-standing infrastructure challenges at Terminal 1. It said installing permanent or additional backup power equipment is not feasible at this time, as the terminal is scheduled to shut down in about one month for major rehabilitation works.

Appealing for public understanding, FAAN said it remains committed to improving safety and reliability at the airport, stressing that current measures are temporary pending long-term upgrades.

Keyamo engages FAAN

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, also noted in an X post that he had engaged FAAN on the issue and that the situation had been resolved.

“I have engaged the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (one of the Agencies that I supervise) on the issue of the momentary power outage yesterday at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Terminal 1 in Lagos, and it has provided an explanation to the travelling public,” he said.

The outage comes amid preparations for the comprehensive modernisation of MMIA Terminal 1 under the ongoing Rehabilitation and Expansion Project.

FG approves over N700bn for terminal repair

In August 2025, the federal government approved a N712 billion overhaul of the terminal during a Federal Executive Council meeting chaired by President Bola Tinubu. The project, which will last about 22 months, involves a complete reconstruction and remodelling of Terminal 1, repairs to access roads and bridges, and upgrades to other airport facilities.

Industry sources said the plan includes expanding Terminal 2, upgrading security systems, improving airfield lighting, refurbishing apron areas, and installing new mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems, PUNCH reported.

A separate N49.9 billion perimeter fencing project will also introduce advanced security features such as intrusion detection systems, CCTV cameras, solar-powered floodlights, and a dedicated patrol road.

