FCCPC Announces New Compliance Deadline for Digital Lenders, Names Over 100 Loan Apps on WatchList
- The FCCPC has announced a new deadline for operators of digital loan apps to regularise operations
- The deadline is an extension from the previous compliance window set for January 5, 2026
- There is a list of 100 digital apps currently on the federal government watch list that must meet the deadline
The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has set April 2026 as the final deadline for digital money lending operators to regularise their operations under Nigeria’s Digital, Electronic, Online and Non-Traditional Consumer Lending Regulations, 2025 (DEON Regulations).
The new deadline follows the expiration of the initial compliance window of 5 January 2026.
The commission said the deadline applies to digital lenders provisionally designated as eligible under transitional arrangements.
FCCPC gives instructions on loan app
In a statement on X on Wednesday, January 21, FCCPC Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Tunji Bello, said enforcement actions have already begun against operators that failed to regularise their status within the earlier deadline.
Bello said:
“The compliance window provided under the Regulations has now closed. At this stage, the Commission is proceeding with appropriate enforcement steps in a manner that are fair, orderly, and consistent with due process,”
He warned that operators who fail to regularise their status by April 2026 may face additional regulatory measures as provided under the law.
He added:
“This window is provided to enable affected operators to take steps towards compliance. Operators that choose not to regularise their status within this period may be subject to further regulatory measures."
The FCCPC said the enforcement drive is aimed at promoting market discipline, protecting compliant operators from unfair competition, and safeguarding consumers from abusive, deceptive, or unlawful practices.
The commission reaffirmed its commitment to transparent regulation, fair competition, and effective consumer protection across Nigeria’s growing digital economy.
Loan apps on FG's watch list
Here are some of the loan apps on watch list
- Super Loan App
- Swift Kash App
- Easy Naira App
- Cash Mama
- Spark App / Spark Credit
- FirstNell App
- FlyPay
- SoftNaira App
- CashDey App
- NairaLoans – Loans App
- SwiftCash App
- YMoney / SomeMoney App
- AimLoan App
- HenCredit Loan App
- EaseLoan App
- CashLoan App
- FineKudi App
- KudiCash App
- LoanMe App
- iMoneyPlus
- Naira9ja App / Naira9ja Instant
- 9jaCash App
- NnMoney App
- ZMoney
- Mama Credit Loan App
- Nigeria Loan App
- Daily Loan App
- EasyCash App
- QuickNaira App
- MegaLoan App
- LinkLoan / LinkCredit
- Apex Lending
- CreditWallet App
- Credit Pro App
- Quick Cash App
- DeLoan App
- Anytime Credit
For more details on the loan apps on watch list check here.
Interest rates of CBN
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released the latest lending rates for all Nigerian banks as at January 9, 2026.
The figures announced highlight the prime and maximum lending rates across Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) and merchant banks.
The CBN said publishing the lending rates is part of its commitment to transparency, aimed at guiding borrowers to make informed financial decisions.
