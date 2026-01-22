The FCCPC has announced a new deadline for operators of digital loan apps to regularise operations

The deadline is an extension from the previous compliance window set for January 5, 2026

There is a list of 100 digital apps currently on the federal government watch list that must meet the deadline

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has set April 2026 as the final deadline for digital money lending operators to regularise their operations under Nigeria’s Digital, Electronic, Online and Non-Traditional Consumer Lending Regulations, 2025 (DEON Regulations).

The new deadline follows the expiration of the initial compliance window of 5 January 2026.

The commission said the deadline applies to digital lenders provisionally designated as eligible under transitional arrangements.

FCCPC gives instructions on loan app

In a statement on X on Wednesday, January 21, FCCPC Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Tunji Bello, said enforcement actions have already begun against operators that failed to regularise their status within the earlier deadline.

Bello said:

“The compliance window provided under the Regulations has now closed. At this stage, the Commission is proceeding with appropriate enforcement steps in a manner that are fair, orderly, and consistent with due process,”

He warned that operators who fail to regularise their status by April 2026 may face additional regulatory measures as provided under the law.

He added:

“This window is provided to enable affected operators to take steps towards compliance. Operators that choose not to regularise their status within this period may be subject to further regulatory measures."

The FCCPC said the enforcement drive is aimed at promoting market discipline, protecting compliant operators from unfair competition, and safeguarding consumers from abusive, deceptive, or unlawful practices.

The commission reaffirmed its commitment to transparent regulation, fair competition, and effective consumer protection across Nigeria’s growing digital economy.

Loan apps on FG's watch list

Here are some of the loan apps on watch list

Super Loan App

Swift Kash App

Easy Naira App

Cash Mama

Spark App / Spark Credit

FirstNell App

FlyPay

SoftNaira App

CashDey App

NairaLoans – Loans App

SwiftCash App

YMoney / SomeMoney App

AimLoan App

HenCredit Loan App

EaseLoan App

CashLoan App

FineKudi App

KudiCash App

LoanMe App

iMoneyPlus

Naira9ja App / Naira9ja Instant

9jaCash App

NnMoney App

ZMoney

Mama Credit Loan App

Nigeria Loan App

Daily Loan App

EasyCash App

QuickNaira App

MegaLoan App

LinkLoan / LinkCredit

Apex Lending

CreditWallet App

Credit Pro App

Quick Cash App

DeLoan App

Anytime Credit

For more details on the loan apps on watch list check here.

