The federal government has placed over 100 digital loan apps on a regulatory watch list and delisted 25 others

The apps on the watch list are under heightened scrutiny over data privacy, debt recovery, licensing among others

FCCPC has been working hard to protect consumers, curb abusive practices and promote responsible digital lending

No fewer than 103 digital loan applications have been placed on the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), regulatory watch list.

Also, 25 others have been delisted as government steps up efforts to sanitise Nigeria’s fast-growing online lending market.

The update disclosed by the FCCPC on its website forms part of ongoing efforts to protect consumers from abusive lending practices, data privacy violations, and unlicensed operations.

According to the commission, loan apps placed on the watch list are under heightened regulatory scrutiny and are required to address compliance gaps within a stipulated timeframe.

Inclusion on the list does not automatically imply wrongdoing but signals unresolved regulatory concerns.

Among the loan apps currently on the watch list are:

CashLawn App

EasyNaira App

Crediting App

Yoyi App

Nut Loan App

CashPal App

NairaEasy Gist Loan App

Camelloan App

MoneyTreeFinance Made Easy App

CashMe App

CreditBox App

CashMama App

Crimson Credit App

Galaxy Credit App

XCredit

iMoney

Naira Naija

iMoneyPlus-Instant

NairaNaija-Instant

NowNowMoney / Naija Cash

Naija Cash

GetLoan

Joy Cash – Loan up to ₦1,000,000

LuckyLoan Personal Loan (Niz Services Limited)

Hen Credit Loan (Orange Loan and Purple Credit Ltd)

Cash Door

EagleCash App

Ragle Cash App

Quick Naira App

Mega Credit App

Cash Bus App

Quick Loan App

Delisted loan app

WeCredit

Hen Credit Loan App

Cash Door App

Joy Cash – Loan up to ₦1,000,000 App

EagleCash App

LuckyLoan Personal Loan App

GetLoan App

EaseLoan Apps

Naira Naija

CashLawn App

EasyNaira App

Crediting App

Yoyi App

Nut Loan App

CashPal App

NairaEasy Gist Loan App

Camelloan App

MoneyTreeFinance Made Easy App

Nigeria’s digital lending space has expanded rapidly in recent years due to limited access to bank credit and growing demand for quick loans by individuals and small businesses.

However, the sector has also been plagued by complaints of harassment, illegal data access and opaque loan terms.

Consumers have been advised to verify the regulatory status of loan apps before borrowing and to report any abusive conduct through official complaint channels.

FG launches new credit scheme

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP) has launched YouthCred to make loans available for Nigerian youths.

The national loan scheme allows young people to access up to N5 million as part of efforts to help them actualise their dreams with ease.

Ayodele Olawande, the minister of Youth Development, in a statement the scheme was not just for corps members but for all youths irrespective of their status.

He added that through the YouthCred, youths can bring their big ideas, initiatives, and inventions to life.

