CBN Releases Access, UBA, GTB, Zenith, Other Banks Interests Rates on Loans in 2026
- Commercial banks' lending rates have been released by the Central Bank of Nigeria
- The rates are categorised by sectors including agriculture, mining, manufacturing, real estate, public utilities among others
- The lending rates are aimed at promoting transparency and enabling borrowers to make well-informed decisions
Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released the latest lending rates for all Nigerian banks as at January 9, 2026.
The figures announced highlight the prime and maximum lending rates across Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) and merchant banks.
The CBN said publishing the lending rates is part of its commitment to transparency, aimed at guiding borrowers to make informed financial decisions.
The updated rates follow the CBN’s policy stance to improve monetary policy transmission, support economic recovery, and sustain disinflation in the economy.
How interest rate works?
Banks’ lending rates continue to vary depending on customers’ creditworthiness.
The maximum lending rate refers to the interest charged by banks for lending to customers with a low credit rating, while the Prime rate applies to customers with strong credit ratings.
CBN said:
"In furtherance of the transparency and full disclosure stance of the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Monetary Policy Committee has decided that henceforth the lending rates obtainable in all Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) be made public to guide business decisions.
"Consequently, find below the applicable rates for each of the DMBs as at January 9, 2026."
Bank
General/Prime
Max
25.50
32.00
Alpha Morgan Bank
28.00
32.00
Citi Bank
19.50
23.00
Coronation Merchant Bank
25.00
33.00
Ecobank
26.75
48.00
FBN Quest Merchant Bank
5.00
33.50
FCMB
31.00
46.10
Fidelity Bank
30.00
36.00
First Bank of Nigeria
26.00
38.00
FSDH Merchant Bank
28.00
33.00
Globus Bank Ltd
31.00
33.00
Greenwich Merchant Bank
27.00
30.00
Guaranty Trust Bank
3.00
35.00
Keystone Bank Ltd
30.50
36.00
Nova Bank
30.00
24.69
Optimus Bank
28.50
35.00
Parallex Bank
30.00
32.50
Polaris Bank
29.00
39.90
Premium Trust Bank
28.00
36.00
Providus Bank
27.00
35.00
Rand Merchant Bank Nig. Ltd
22.50
23.00
Signature Bank
-
-
Stanbic IBTC
1.00
60.00
Standard Chartered Bank
27.00
29.00
Sterling Bank
27.50
35.00
Suntrust Bank
22.00
37.00
Tatum Bank
33.05
38.05
United Bank for Africa
28.50
32.00
Union Bank
16.00
37.00
Unity Bank
30.00
38.00
Wema Bank
32.50
34.50
Zenith Bank
25.00
32.00
For a full breakdown by sectors, check here.
Customer deposits remain strong
In a related development, customer deposits in Nigerian commercial banks continued to grow despite economic challenges.
Data from the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) shows that deposits rose to N150.3 trillion in the first half of 2025, up from N137.5 trillion in full-year 2024.
Deposits remain a key asset for banks, providing the primary source for lending and other financial sector investments.
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.