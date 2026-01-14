Africa Digital Media Awards

CBN Releases Access, UBA, GTB, Zenith, Other Banks Interests Rates on Loans in 2026
by  Dave Ibemere
3 min read
  • Commercial banks' lending rates have been released by the Central Bank of Nigeria
  • The rates are categorised by sectors including agriculture, mining, manufacturing, real estate, public utilities among others
  • The lending rates are aimed at promoting transparency and enabling borrowers to make well-informed decisions

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released the latest lending rates for all Nigerian banks as at January 9, 2026.

The figures announced highlight the prime and maximum lending rates across Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) and merchant banks.

CBN releases updated lending rates for Nigerian banks as of January 9, 2026.
CBN aims to guide borrowers with publicly disclosed lending rates.
Source: Facebook

The CBN said publishing the lending rates is part of its commitment to transparency, aimed at guiding borrowers to make informed financial decisions.

The updated rates follow the CBN’s policy stance to improve monetary policy transmission, support economic recovery, and sustain disinflation in the economy.

How interest rate works?

Banks’ lending rates continue to vary depending on customers’ creditworthiness.

The maximum lending rate refers to the interest charged by banks for lending to customers with a low credit rating, while the Prime rate applies to customers with strong credit ratings.

CBN said:

"In furtherance of the transparency and full disclosure stance of the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Monetary Policy Committee has decided that henceforth the lending rates obtainable in all Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) be made public to guide business decisions.
"Consequently, find below the applicable rates for each of the DMBs as at January 9, 2026."
From Access to Zenith: See updated loan rates for all banks.
Borrowers now have clear guidance with updated loan rates from CBN.
Source: Getty Images

Bank

General/Prime

Max

Access Bank

25.50

32.00

Alpha Morgan Bank

28.00

32.00

Citi Bank

19.50

23.00

Coronation Merchant Bank

25.00

33.00

Ecobank

26.75

48.00

FBN Quest Merchant Bank

5.00

33.50

FCMB

31.00

46.10

Fidelity Bank

30.00

36.00

First Bank of Nigeria

26.00

38.00

FSDH Merchant Bank

28.00

33.00

Globus Bank Ltd

31.00

33.00

Greenwich Merchant Bank

27.00

30.00

Guaranty Trust Bank

3.00

35.00

Keystone Bank Ltd

30.50

36.00

Nova Bank

30.00

24.69

Optimus Bank

28.50

35.00

Parallex Bank

30.00

32.50

Polaris Bank

29.00

39.90

Premium Trust Bank

28.00

36.00

Providus Bank

27.00

35.00

Rand Merchant Bank Nig. Ltd

22.50

23.00

Signature Bank

-

-

Stanbic IBTC

1.00

60.00

Standard Chartered Bank

27.00

29.00

Sterling Bank

27.50

35.00

Suntrust Bank

22.00

37.00

Tatum Bank

33.05

38.05

United Bank for Africa

28.50

32.00

Union Bank

16.00

37.00

Unity Bank

30.00

38.00

Wema Bank

32.50

34.50

Zenith Bank

25.00

32.00

For a full breakdown by sectors, check here.

Customer deposits remain strong

In a related development, customer deposits in Nigerian commercial banks continued to grow despite economic challenges.

Data from the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) shows that deposits rose to N150.3 trillion in the first half of 2025, up from N137.5 trillion in full-year 2024.

Deposits remain a key asset for banks, providing the primary source for lending and other financial sector investments.

