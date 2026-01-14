Commercial banks' lending rates have been released by the Central Bank of Nigeria

The rates are categorised by sectors including agriculture, mining, manufacturing, real estate, public utilities among others

The lending rates are aimed at promoting transparency and enabling borrowers to make well-informed decisions

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released the latest lending rates for all Nigerian banks as at January 9, 2026.

The figures announced highlight the prime and maximum lending rates across Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) and merchant banks.

The CBN said publishing the lending rates is part of its commitment to transparency, aimed at guiding borrowers to make informed financial decisions.

The updated rates follow the CBN’s policy stance to improve monetary policy transmission, support economic recovery, and sustain disinflation in the economy.

How interest rate works?

Banks’ lending rates continue to vary depending on customers’ creditworthiness.

The maximum lending rate refers to the interest charged by banks for lending to customers with a low credit rating, while the Prime rate applies to customers with strong credit ratings.

CBN said:

"In furtherance of the transparency and full disclosure stance of the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Monetary Policy Committee has decided that henceforth the lending rates obtainable in all Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) be made public to guide business decisions.

"Consequently, find below the applicable rates for each of the DMBs as at January 9, 2026."

Bank General/Prime Max Access Bank 25.50 32.00 Alpha Morgan Bank 28.00 32.00 Citi Bank 19.50 23.00 Coronation Merchant Bank 25.00 33.00 Ecobank 26.75 48.00 FBN Quest Merchant Bank 5.00 33.50 FCMB 31.00 46.10 Fidelity Bank 30.00 36.00 First Bank of Nigeria 26.00 38.00 FSDH Merchant Bank 28.00 33.00 Globus Bank Ltd 31.00 33.00 Greenwich Merchant Bank 27.00 30.00 Guaranty Trust Bank 3.00 35.00 Keystone Bank Ltd 30.50 36.00 Nova Bank 30.00 24.69 Optimus Bank 28.50 35.00 Parallex Bank 30.00 32.50 Polaris Bank 29.00 39.90 Premium Trust Bank 28.00 36.00 Providus Bank 27.00 35.00 Rand Merchant Bank Nig. Ltd 22.50 23.00 Signature Bank - - Stanbic IBTC 1.00 60.00 Standard Chartered Bank 27.00 29.00 Sterling Bank 27.50 35.00 Suntrust Bank 22.00 37.00 Tatum Bank 33.05 38.05 United Bank for Africa 28.50 32.00 Union Bank 16.00 37.00 Unity Bank 30.00 38.00 Wema Bank 32.50 34.50 Zenith Bank 25.00 32.00

Customer deposits remain strong

In a related development, customer deposits in Nigerian commercial banks continued to grow despite economic challenges.

Data from the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) shows that deposits rose to N150.3 trillion in the first half of 2025, up from N137.5 trillion in full-year 2024.

Deposits remain a key asset for banks, providing the primary source for lending and other financial sector investments.

