Multichoice has confirmed that 11 channels including CNN, Cartoon Network, TLC Africa and Discovery Channel may be removed from DStv by December 31

This could be the reality if Mutichoice failed to reach a deal with Warner Bros who is the owner of the channels

MultiChoice is battling with subscriber loss amid rising subscription costs, economic pressures, and growing competition from streaming platforms

MultiChoice Group has confirmed that 11 popular television channels could be removed from its DStv platform by December 31, 2025 if it failed to reach a deal with Warner Bros.

The development raises concerns among viewers who rely on the affected channels for entertainment, news, lifestyle and children’s programming.

In a notice issued to customers, MultiChoice listed the channels under threat as Discovery Channel, TLC Africa, Discovery Family, Real Time, TNT Africa, Food Network, Travel Channel, Investigation Discovery (ID), Cartoon Network, Cartoonito and CNN International.

The company said the channels would cease to broadcast from 23:59 CAT on December 31 unless a new agreement is reached before the deadline.

Multichioice gives update on channels

TheCable reports that MultiChoice explained that the current distribution deal with Warner Bros. Discovery officially expires on December 31, 2025.

It noted that although there is still time on the contract, renewal discussions have not been concluded, and a prolonged deadlock could result in the channels being pulled from the platform once the deal runs out.

MultiChoice said:

“Should this remain the case, these channels will no longer form part of the DStv lineup from 1 January 2026."

The company added that it remains committed to reaching a resolution but must prepare subscribers for a potential content reshuffle.

Despite the uncertainty, MultiChoice assured its customers of continued access to a rich catalogue of entertainment.

It highlighted alternative channels available on DStv, including Nickelodeon, Disney Channel, DreamWorks, National Geographic, History Channel, BBC Lifestyle, Sky News and Al Jazeera, among others.

The company also said more content, new channels and expanded services are expected in the coming year.

DSTV channels to disappear

BusinessDay reports that if unresolved, the removal of 11 channels many of which are long-standing favourites, would mark one of the largest content losses on DStv in recent years.

The timing is particularly sensitive as MultiChoice undergoes restructuring under new ownership and increasing competition from global streaming platforms.

The company is also battling subscriber decline in key African markets. Its audited results for the year ended March 31, 2025, showed that Nigerian subscriptions fell by 1.4 million over two years due to economic hardship and rising subscription costs.

