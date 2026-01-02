LUG West Africa plans to deploy over 250 EV charging stations in Lagos by 2026

The company will establish a local assembly plant for street lighting infrastructure

The project is expected to support job creation and renewable energy development

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

LUG West Africa has announced plans to establish a local assembly plant for street lighting infrastructure and deploy more than 250 electric vehicle (EV) charging points across Lagos State by 2026.

The company disclosed this during its 2025 end-of-year event held at the Victoria Garden Event Centre in Alausa, Lagos.

The gathering was attended by the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, Ogun State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Ganiyu Hamzat, as well as government officials and industry stakeholders.

According to LUG West Africa, the planned expansion is aimed at supporting the rising adoption of electric vehicles in Nigeria while reducing dependence on imported street lighting systems.

Plan aligns with Nigeria’s energy goals

The company said the initiative aligns with Nigeria’s renewable energy goals and broader efforts to promote sustainable urban development.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Chairman and Managing Director of LUG West Africa, Mr Imran Oladimeji Hamzat, said the company is working with international partners to integrate solar-powered street lighting with EV charging infrastructure.

Hamzat noted that electric vehicle adoption in Nigeria increased by an estimated 400 per cent between 2020 and 2025.

EVs to make up 10% in Nigeria by 2030

He added that projections suggest EVs could make up about 10% of vehicles on Nigerian roads by 2030.

He explained that Nigeria currently has over 11 million vehicles, and even an 8% adoption rate would result in about 850,000 electric vehicles nationwide.

He added that this growth would create strong demand for public charging infrastructure, especially as many electric vehicle owners do not have access to home charging facilities.

50,000 solar-powered street lights installed

Hamzat said LUG West Africa has already installed more than 50,000 solar-powered street lights across Lagos State, providing a foundation for integrating EV charging solutions into existing infrastructure.

He explained that a typical electric vehicle requires approximately 240 volts of power for one hour of charging to cover about 40 miles.

He added that seven monocrystalline solar panels, each generating 36 volts, can provide enough energy to charge an EV and cover a stretch of about 200 metres of roadway.

Based on existing infrastructure, Hamzat said Lagos State could support an estimated 250 roadside charging stations.

Test samples to be produced in 2026

Hamzat further disclosed that LUG West Africa has developed a working prototype and plans to produce a test sample before the end of 2026.

He added that the solution is designed for nationwide deployment, with plans to scale the project across Nigeria in partnership with global technology providers.

The chairman also confirmed that the company is building an assembly plant in Lagos to assemble street lighting systems and manufacture components for EV charging stations.

He said the facility is expected to support job creation and strengthen local technical capacity.

The end-of-year event also featured staff recognition activities, with cash awards ranging from N100,000 to N600,000, alongside the distribution of solar-powered fans to selected attendees.

