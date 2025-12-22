President Bola Tinubu commissioned 3,620 electric vehicles to expand affordable transport and improve mobility across Borno State

The president also inaugurated newly built schools under Governor Babagana Zulum’s 104 Mega School Initiative in Maiduguri

Tinubu praised the Borno State government for people focused governance and infrastructure recovery after years of insurgency

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commissioned 3,620 electric vehicles and a range of public infrastructure projects in Borno state, marking a major investment in transport and social services under the administration of Governor Babagana Zulum.

The fleet, procured by the Borno State government, includes 3,000 electric bicycles, 500 tricycles, 100 cars and 20 buses with 42 seats each.

President Bola Tinubu commissions electric vehicles procured by the Borno State government in Maiduguri. Photo: BornoGovt

Source: Facebook

The vehicles expand an existing programme that already operates 650 commercial electric vehicles within Maiduguri, offering subsidised passenger transport at a cost of N50.

Tinubu lauds Borno gov't for electrifying transport sector

While declaring the projects open for use, Tinubu said the transport scheme would improve daily movement for residents and ease economic pressures linked to commuting, particularly for rural communities. He described the initiative as people focused and praised the state government for prioritising basic needs.

“I congratulate the governor and people of Borno State for this transformation. Government is all about people, and professor Zulum is doing a very good job of caring for people,” the president said.

Tinubu noted that the deployment of electric tricycles, buses and charging terminals across the state would reduce transport costs and improve convenience for residents.

Tinubu commissions schools across Maiduguri

The president also commissioned several newly built schools in Maiduguri, including Mafoni Day Secondary School, Bola Ahmed Tinubu Government Day Secondary School, Mafoni Primary School and another Mafoni Day Secondary School. The facilities form part of Zulum’s 104 Mega School Initiative aimed at rebuilding the education sector after years of insurgency.

Each school is equipped with modern classrooms, laboratories, libraries, sports facilities and administrative blocks designed to provide a safe and conducive learning environment for students.

Governor Babagana Zulum presents completed education projects to the president during the state visit. Photo: BornoGov

Source: Facebook

Governor Zulum thanked Tinubu for his support and said the projects aligned with the Renewed Hope agenda. He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to infrastructure development and social recovery across the state.

Tinubu’s visit drew several political figures, including Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni, former Zamfara governor Abdulaziz Yari, Chief Bisi Akande and Seyi Tinubu. Others present were former Borno governor Ali Modu Sheriff, Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau, former Senate President Ahmed Lawan, Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo and Agriculture Minister Abubakar Kyari.

The president concluded his visit by attending the wedding ceremony of Sheriff’s son at the Maiduguri Central Mosque.

Benue gov't demolishes Tinubu campaign office

part of the campaign office of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Makurdi, Benue State, has been demolished by officials of the Benue State Urban Development Board, sparking controversy and political tension in the state.

The building, which also serves as the state secretariat of the Ahmed Bola Tinubu Support Group, had its perimeter fence pulled down during the operation that took place on Thursday, November 6.

The secretariat was inaugurated last week in a ceremony graced by supporters from Benue and neighbouring North-Central states. The event was convened by Dr Mathias Byuan, Executive Director of Housing, Finance, and Accounts at the Federal Housing Authority, who also doubles as the National Coordinator of the Tinubu Support Group.

