Nigerian airlines have given a condition for lower airfares as passengers pay up to N500,000 for a one-way ticket

The operators believe that the key to more affordable airfares is for Nigeria to adopt ECOWAS’ 25% cut in aviation taxes and charges

AON noted that multiple levies, such as the aviation oversight tax, remain a major driver of fares in the country

The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) says domestic ticket prices will remain high unless the government implements ECOWAS’ 25% cut in aviation taxes and charges.

AON spokesperson Obiora Okonkwo said excessive levies are the main reason fares have soared to as much as N500,000 on some routes.

Daily Sun reports that Okonkwo stated this while reacting to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) decision to abolish air transport taxes and reduce passenger and security charges by 25%.

He stressed that the ECOWAS decision validates AON's long-standing position that multiple charges imposed on carriers are pushing airfares beyond the reach of many travellers.

His words:

“Similar decision as ECOWAS is required locally here in Nigeria. It validates the fact that taxes and fees are contributing to the high cost of airfare.

"Since it is a contributing factor, until all those taxes are removed from the Nigerian side, we should not expect lower costs. Airlines have certain operational costs which they cannot simply cut. These are fixed costs, and this is a low-margin business.”

AON said Nigerian carriers continue to battle rising operational costs, worsened by what they describe as excessive charges, including the newly introduced Aviation Oversight Tax (AOT), which they say adds further pressure on struggling operators.

ECOWAS gives hope for lower airfares

On Wednesday, December 10, ECOWAS announced that from January 1, 2026, all member states will abolish air transport taxes and cut passenger and security charges by 25%, following a supplementary act aimed at reducing air travel costs across West Africa.

The decision was adopted at the bloc's December 2024 summit in Abuja.

The regional body said the move responds to long-standing concerns that West Africa has some of the highest air transport costs on the continent, hurting tourism, trade, and the free movement of people, Punch reports.

The ECOWAS Commission will monitor implementation through a Regional Air Transport Economic Oversight Mechanism, with expected gains including lower fares, increased passenger traffic and stronger regional airlines.

ECOWAS leaders also reiterated their commitment to creating a more competitive aviation market, including the removal of protectionist barriers, granting of 5th Freedom traffic rights, and multi-designation of airlines, in line with the Yamoussoukro Decision.

They said the reforms aim to help airlines operate profitably and ensure passengers have access to safe, secure and affordable air travel across the sub-region.

New airfares emerge for Lagos to Abuja, other major routes

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that local airfares have surged by more than 100% ahead of the Christmas season amid a shortage of aircraft, leaving many passengers struggling to secure seats.

Despite the high fares, several airlines are already fully booked on high-demand routes.

Passengers are paying between N350,000 and N500,000, more than double the usual fares.

