ECOWAS has approved a policy that will eliminate all air ticket taxes and cut passenger and security charges by 25% across West Africa

The reform aims to reduce high flight costs, boosting tourism, trade, passenger traffic and overall economic activity in the region

Member states must align their national laws with the new rules, while airlines are expected to pass the cost reductions on to travellers

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission has revealed that all taxes on air tickets within the region will be scrapped by January 1, 2026.

The measure, endorsed by Heads of State and Government during their December 2024 summit in Abuja, also mandates a 25% reduction in passenger and security charges.

Nigerians have for some time now been protesting the increasing airfares charged by local airlines for domestic trips.

The frustration had caused the Nigerian House of Representatives to summon the aviation minister, Festus Keyamo and airlines to explain the situation.

Appearing before the lawmakers, Keyamo explained how the federal government is helpless in controlling the soaring prices of air tickets.

According to ECOWAS, the decision to scrap the tax is designed to make flying more affordable and to strengthen regional integration.

According to the statement:

“From 1 January 2026, all ECOWAS Member States will remove taxes applied to air transport and reduce passenger and security charges by 25 percent."

For years, high fares have discouraged travel, limited trade and tourism, and slowed economic development.

ECOWAS noted that persistent taxation, multiple charges and complex fee structures have stifled growth in the regional aviation market.

Cutting costs to boost aviation sector

The Commission highlighted findings from studies conducted by ECOWAS, the African Union, AFRAA and IATA, which show that West Africa remains among the world’s most expensive regions for air travel.

Passengers can be hit with dozens of separate charges, while airlines face an extensive list of fees that dampen investment and restrict operational efficiency.

By adopting the Supplementary Act on Aviation Charges, Taxes and Fees, member states aim to address these long-standing structural barriers.

ECOWAS added:

"The expected benefits of the reform are substantial. Ticket prices could fall by as much as 40 percent, making air travel accessible to a broader segment of the population. Airlines are expected to carry more passengers, while airports and surrounding communities will benefit from increased traffic and economic activity.

“Tourism and business travel are projected to expand, while governments are expected, in the long term, to generate increased revenue from a stronger and more dynamic air transport sector”.

The Commission added that governments will need to update domestic legislation to ensure consistent application, and airlines are expected to pass the savings directly to travellers.

Compliance will be monitored through a new Regional Air Transport Economic Oversight Mechanism, alongside complementary initiatives such as joint maintenance programmes and harmonised safety regulations.

ECOWAS to engage airlines to cut airfares

The Commission emphasised that the policy aligns with the principles of the International Civil Aviation Organisation and the Chicago Convention, which promote transparent and non-discriminatory practices across global aviation.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, Chris Appiah, ECOWAS Director of Transport and Telecommunications, said the decision followed years of research confirming that West Africa has the highest air transport costs on the continent.

He added that ECOWAS is engaging airlines to ensure that any reduction in taxes and charges is matched by real price cuts for travellers.

Appiah concluded that the benefits of the reform will ripple beyond the aviation sector, ultimately improving mobility, economic opportunities and quality of life for citizens throughout West Africa.

