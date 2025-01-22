Nigeria's minister for aviation has landed at the Ekiti international airport and declared it to be 99% complete

He shared the regulatory requirements that need to be in place before commencing commercial operations fully

The state governor, Biodun Oyebanji, announced that the airport had already secured six-month approval to welcome non-scheduled flights

Federal Minister for Aviation and Aerospace Development Festus Keyamo (SAN) has declared the Eki state Agro-allied International Cargo airport ready to commence commercial operations.

Keyamo, who landed at the Ekiti State Agro-Allied International Cargo Airport, Ado-Ekiti, noted that he landed there to prove that the airport was safe for arrival and take off.

Keyamo commended the governor for permitting him to invite the aviation regulators to grant the necessary licensing and approvals so that operations could commence. Photo Credit: @fkeyamo

After inspecting the airport facilities with Biodun Oyebanji, the governor of Ekiti State, and other officials, he observed that the airport had reached 99.5% completion and could soon open for business.

He said;

“I landed here to show the world that it’s now safe for landing, which is why Aviation 001 had to land here. It is also a testament that I have confidence in the facilities here for public use”

Runway at par with international standards

The Nation reports that after observing the runway, Keyamo described it as built to international standards, with a spacious apron capable of accommodating multiple 737 small-body aircraft, making it comparable to airports in developed countries.

He also noted that the airport had all the physical requirements to kick off operations.

He said:

“I am sure you have seen that we have gone around, the basic requirements for the takeoff of an airport are here, you have the fire station, the tower, navigational equipment already installed, all security equipment in place, the runway we have here is of international standard. You can also see how big the apron is, it can park many B737 aircraft with narrow bodies. A lot of narrow bodies can come here and anchor. So, as it is today, Ekiti is ready for the world.”

He commended the governor for injecting the needed resources into the project since his tenure and permitted him to invite the aviation regulators to grant the necessary licensing and approvals so that operations could commence.

Dual purpose Ekiti airport

In his remarks, the Ekiti state governor, Biodun Oyebanji, described it as a dual-purpose airport that will serve both individuals and cargo.

Oyebanji noted that the minister’s arrival at the airport shows that they are ready to receive chartered flights now, and once regulatory approvals are given, commercial flights will commence.

He commended Dr Kayode Fayemi, the immediate past governor, for initiating the project and Aare Afe Babalola, President Bola Tinubu, and the Aviation minister for helping it reach fruitful completion.

He asserted that the people of Ekiti and other surrounding states have numerous benefits to gain from it.

In a related news, Keyamo recently commissioned construction of a $10 million aircraft repair facility in Abuja.

The facility is scheduled to be completed within 18 months and will include infrastructure such as hotels and private business terminals.

It is another pointer to the President's administration's commitment to creating the right environment and policies for the aviation industry to thrive and progress.

Ekiti Airport secures 6-month approval

In related news, Legit.ng recently reported that the Ekiti state government had secured six-month approval to begin non-scheduled flight operations.

This approval came from the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), and it means that the airport can receive private jets and other chartered flights till June 2025.

According to the NCAA statement, the approval for a six-month non-scheduled flight operation at the airport allows the agency to assess the implementation of other findings and enable the state government to rectify a few outstanding corrective actions found during the NCAA’s last inspection.

