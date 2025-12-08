Lagos State has issued a final warning to estate developers operating without approved layout plans

Developers were given one week to regularise their documents or face sanctions, including fines

Residents were advised to verify estate approvals before investing to avoid financial loss

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, tech and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

The Lagos State Government has issued a final notice to estate developers operating without approved layout plans, warning them to regularise their documents or face sanctions.

According to the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Oluyinka Olumide, the warning follows the expiration of the grace period earlier given to flagged estates, PUNCH reported.

The warning follows the expiration of the grace period earlier given to flagged estates.

Source: Getty Images

He led a recent on-site sensitisation exercise across parts of the Eti-Osa corridor, where the affected developers were reminded of the need to comply with established planning regulations.

Dr Olumide noted that the government had consistently advised estate promoters to secure proper approvals before subdividing land, selling plots, or commencing construction.

He said several estates continued to violate planning rules despite earlier notices, adding that the state would no longer condone practices that undermine orderly and sustainable urban development.

The Commissioner explained that the one-week final warning is the last opportunity for non-compliant estates to submit their layout plans and obtain the required approvals.

He said the government would impose penalties, which may include fines or demolition, depending on the severity of the violation.

:After the deadline, the government would apply appropriate sanctions, ranging from heavy fines to demolition, depending on the magnitude of each infraction," he said.

He also advised residents and prospective homebuyers to verify the planning status of any estate before investing, stressing that due diligence is necessary to prevent financial losses.

The Lagos State Government restated its commitment to enforcing planning laws to protect the environment and promote structured growth across the state.

Recall that two years ago, the commissioner made the same warning at the Epe axis, where erring estate developers were served notices and requested to come forward to the relevant authorities to perfect their documents.

The government conducts on-site sensitisation exercise across parts of the Eti-Osa corridor.

Source: Getty Images

Lagos identifies illegal structures

The Lagos State Government earlier identified 176 illegal estates in areas like Eti-Osa, Ajah, Ibeju-Lekki, and Epe. The government gave the estates 21 days to process layout approvals.

Authorities said the unapproved estates violate urban planning laws and threaten the government’s T.H.E.M.E.S+ Agenda for sustainable development.

Developers were urged to register with LASRERA, as the government moves to tighten control over estate development amid rapid urban growth.

Lagos hosts real estate developers

Legit.ng earlier reported that the International Real Estate Federation hosted the 75th World Real Estate Congress in Lagos in June.

Despite Lagos struggling to handle illegal estate developers, the state was reportedly selected for its rapid estate development. According to the organisers, the platform also served as an avenue to promote the “Invest in Lagos” initiative.

Delegates from over 70 countries, including property developers, urban planners, policymakers, and financial stakeholders, are expected to converge in Lagos.

