The International Real Estate Federation (FIABCI) board paid a visit to Governor Sanwo-Olu as Lagos prepares to host the 75th World Real Estate Congress

The congress, themed "Global Real Estate Renaissance", will bring over 70 countries' delegates to Lagos from June 9–13, marking its first edition in Africa

The event will spotlight Lagos’ investment appeal, with keynote speakers including Yemi Osinbajo and the Ooni of Ife, alongside top global property experts

As anticipation builds for the 75th World Real Estate Congress, board members of the International Real Estate Federation (FIABCI) Nigeria paid a courtesy visit to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to reaffirm the state’s readiness to host the historic event.

The congress, scheduled for June 9 to 13, 2025, will take place at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, under the theme “Global Real Estate Renaissance.”

Lagos becomes the first African host due to the rapid real estate development the state has undergone. Photo: FB/Babajide SanwoOlu

Source: Facebook

This marks the first time the prestigious global gathering will be held on African soil, signaling a major milestone for Nigeria’s property sector.

Leading the FIABCI delegation were prominent figures in the real estate industry, including Frank Okosun, President of the Nigeria chapter of FIABCI; Akin Opatola, FIABCI Africa and Near East Region President; and Bolu Olanrewaju, Senior Partner at Knight Frank Nigeria.

Other notable attendees included past NIESV President, Bode Adediji; Rogba Orimolade, Adeniji Tinubu, and consultant Aderemi Fagbemi.

Lagos chosen due to development in housing sector

According to a statement from the organisers, Lagos was chosen for its rising prominence in global real estate conversations, bolstered by its urban development agenda and strategic positioning as a commercial hub in West Africa.

The congress will serve as a key platform to promote the “Invest in Lagos” initiative, spotlighting real estate-driven opportunities for foreign and local investors.

Prominent developers from over 70 countries will converge in Lagos for the congress. Photo: FB/Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Source: Facebook

Delegates from over 70 countries, including property developers, urban planners, policymakers, and financial stakeholders, are expected to converge in Lagos.

The city’s vibrant market, infrastructure investments, and reforms in the housing sector are among the features being showcased to the international audience.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will serve as the Grand Host of the congress, while Governor Sanwo-Olu takes the role of Chief Host. He will be joined by Housing Commissioner Moruf Akinderu Fatai as Co-Host and Barr. Barakat Bakare Odunuga, Special Adviser on Housing, as Hostess.

The event will feature prominent speakers, including former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Kevin Brown, President-elect of the U.S. National Association of Realtors, and Housing Minister Ahmed Musa Dangiwa. Adding a touch of tradition and national pride, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, will attend as the Royal Guest of Honour.

Organisers say the congress will not only advance cross-border collaborations but also strengthen Lagos’ standing as Africa’s leading destination for real estate innovation and investment.

Source: Legit.ng