Fish and poultry farmers in Agege and Alimosho local government areas of Lagos State are getting a 25% subsidy on feeds, courtesy of the state government.

This is part of the Ounje Eko Farmers’ Subsidy Phase II, a programme through which the government aims to boost food production by providing support for small-scale farmers.

In a statement by the Lagos State Government, it is offering a 25% subsidy on fish and poultry feeds to boost food production and reduce operational costs for farmers across the State.

The statement noted that farmers at the Farm Service Centre, Oko-Oba Agege; Army Dog Farm, Ipaja; Mosan Community Fish Farm, Shagari Estate, have benefited from the subsidised feeds.

“The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Systems visited the locations to monitor distribution and ensure transparency and proper coordination,” the statement noted.

The Lagos State government said it had earlier distributed fish and poultry feeds to other agricultural hubs in the state, including the Fish Farm Estate in Odongunyan, the Erikorodo Poultry Estate, and the Agricultural Training Institute, Araga, Epe.

“Beneficiaries at these centres expressed profound gratitude to the Lagos State Government, noting that the 25% subsidy has come at a crucial time when farmers are grappling with high production costs,” the statement added.

About ‘Ounje Eko’ food discount

The ‘Ounje Eko’ initiative is not limited to animal feeds, but also edible foodstuffs. Legit.ng reported that the state government launched Phase II of its ‘Ounje Eko’ Food Discount Market on September 1, 2024.

The food discount was reportedly available in 64 locations across all 57 Local Government Areas and Local Council Development Areas of the state.

It was also extended to locations such as the Alausa Secretariat, Lekki Phase 1, University of Lagos (UNILAG), Lagos State University (LASU), and other major institutions.

Food items sold at a 25% discount included Rice, Beans, Garri, Bread, Eggs, Tomatoes, Pepper, Tatashe, and Onions. However, there was a cap on the quantities each individual could purchase, with limits such as 5kg each for Rice, Beans, and Garri, and 2kg for Tomatoes.

Price of chicken rises ahead of Christmas

Legit.ng reported that the price of chicken skyrocketed ahead of the Christmas holidays, as shown in a market survey conducted across markets in Lagos.

The survey, conducted in the first week of December 2025, shows that adult layers are sold for between N10,500 to N20,000, rising from N8,000 to N15,000 last year. Adult broilers now sell for N18,000 to N30,000, rising from around N15,000 - N20,000 last year

Prices of frozen chicken have climbed from N4,000 to N4,800 per kilogram last year to N5,500 to N6,500.

