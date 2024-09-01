Lagos State launches Phase II of its 'Ounje Eko' Food Discount Market, expanding to 64 locations to combat rising food prices

Residents can access essential food items at a 25% discount, with digital payments ensuring smooth transactions across all market locations

With dedicated support, security, and a comfortable shopping experience, the initiative aims to alleviate economic strain for over 250,000 Lagosians

As Nigeria continues to grapple with the challenges of rising food prices, the Lagos State Government is taking proactive steps to ensure that its residents have access to affordable food items.

Building on the success of the first phase, the state is set to launch Phase II of its ‘Ounje Eko’ Food Discount Market on September 1, 2024.

All about ounje eko discount market. Photo credit: Benson Ibeabuchi via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

This initiative, spearheaded by the state’s Commissioner of Agriculture and Food Systems, Abisola Olusanya, reflects Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s commitment to supporting Lagosians during these economically challenging times.

The ‘Ounje Eko’ Food Discount Market is not just another temporary market—it’s considered a strategic intervention designed to ease the burden of food inflation.

1. Expanded reach across Lagos

Phase II of the Ounje Eko Food Discount Market will cover 64 locations, including all 57 Local Government Areas and Local Council Development Areas. Additionally, it will operate at prominent locations like the Alausa Secretariat, Lekki Phase 1, University of Lagos (UNILAG), Lagos State University (LASU), and other major institutions. The expansion aims to ensure that more Lagosians have access to affordable food items.

2. Affordable essentials

Residents can look forward to purchasing a range of essential food items at a 25 per cent discount. The items include Rice, Beans, Garri, Bread, Eggs, Tomatoes, Pepper, Tatashe, and Onions. However, there will be a cap on the quantities each individual can purchase, with limits such as 5kg each for Rice, Beans, and Garri, and 2kg for Tomatoes.

3. Digital payments only

To enhance accountability and convenience, all transactions at the Ounje Eko markets will be digital. The state government has partnered with Payment Service Providers like Money Master PSB by GLO, MoMo PSB by MTN, Smartcash PSB by Airtel, and others to facilitate cashless transactions. This move is also aimed at streamlining operations and reducing the risk of cash-related challenges.

4. Dedicated support and security

Each market location will be managed by a team of professionals, including a market leader, ministry staff, and representatives from the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) and the LGAs/LCDAs. To ensure safety and orderliness, the state has engaged security personnel, including the Mobile Police, Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps (LNSC), and other agencies.

5. Comfortable and hassle-free experience promised

The state government is committed to providing a comfortable shopping experience at all market locations. Adequate seating, canopies, convenience facilities, and waste management services will be available to ensure that the markets operate smoothly and efficiently. For any issues or complaints, residents can approach the market leader or other staff officials.

