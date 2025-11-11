The Dangote Fertiliser Limited has partnered with a German company for the construction of four new urea fertiliser plants

The plants will be located close to Dangote’s existing fertiliser plant, and each plant will produce 4,235 metric tons of urea per day

The German company will provide Dangote with licensed technology, process design packages, and specialised equipment

The Dangote Fertiliser Limited (DFL) has signed a technology licensing deal with German company thyssenkrupp Uhde Fertiliser Technology (UFT) to build four new urea granulation plants in Lagos, Nigeria.

The deal, as reported by The Nation newspaper, includes the provision of proprietary licensing of granulation technology and process design packages by UFT to Dangote’s new fertiliser plants.

The German firm would also reportedly provide specialised equipment to the new plants, which will be located in Lekki, alongside Dangote’s existing fertiliser complex.

According to thyssenkrupp Uhde, the new system is energy-efficient and environmentally friendly, featuring advanced scrubbing systems that cut emissions and recover waste ammonia.

The company said the facilities will integrate Ammonia Convert Technology (ACT) to turn by-products into usable materials, reducing waste and production costs.

New plants will raise Nigeria’s fertiliser output

The new fertiliser plants will increase Dangote’s total fertiliser output from 2.65 million to more than 8 million tons annually, as each of the new plants is expected to have a capacity of 4,235 metric tons of urea per day.

This would consequently increase Nigeria’s export of fertilisers and earnings.

Nigeria exported urea worth N856 billion, representing 4.15% of the country’s total exports in the first three months of 2025.

This export volume was about four times higher than the volume exported in the corresponding period of 2024, Business Day reported, quoting data from the National Bureau of Statistics.

The Chief Executive Officer of thyssenkrupp Uhde, Nadja Haakansson, said the new deal with Dangote Fertiliser Limited would strengthen Nigeria’s role in global food production and promote sustainable industry.

She said:

“By deploying our proven UFT fluid bed granulation technology, we are setting new standards in efficiency and environmental stewardship in fertiliser production. We are proud to support DFL in building resilient and future-ready value chains.”

Alhaji Aliko Dangote, President of the Dangote Group, said the company is committed to agricultural self-sufficiency and industrial growth across Africa.

He said:

“With UFT technology, we are ensuring the production of high-quality urea fertiliser that meets global standards while reducing environmental impact. This investment further positions Nigeria as a leading fertiliser producer.”

Legit reported earlier this year that Alhaji Dangote said he plans to list Dangote Fertiliser Limited on the Nigerian Exchange Market in order to attract investors.

Dangote to build $2.5bn fertiliser plant in Ethiopia

Legit.ng reported the Dangote Group has started construction of a $2.5bn urea fertiliser plant in Gode, Ethiopia.

The groundbreaking for the plant reportedly took place in August 2025, led by Alhaji Dangote.

The plant, which is being built through a partnership between the Dangote Group and Ethiopian Investment Holdings, is expected to have a production capacity of three million metric tonnes of urea annually, making it one of the largest fertiliser complexes in the world.

