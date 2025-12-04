TV Station Shuts Down After 20 Years in Operations, 2 Popular Channels To Vanish on DStv Jan 1
- Global TV gaint, Paramount Africa will shut down operations in December 2025, ending its presence in South Africa and Nigeria after nearly 20 years
- The closure is part of Paramount Global’s cost-cutting plan, including a 15% workforce reduction and a $3bn savings target
- BET Africa and MTV Base will go off-air on DStv and GOtv at 09:00 on January 1, 2026, as the company winds down channels and offices
Paramount Africa has announced it will cease operations at the end of December 2025, bringing an end to the media company’s business in Nigeria and South Africa for nearly 20 years.
The broadcaster said the decision is part of a broader cost-cutting programme by parent company Paramount Global.
The company will shut down two popular channels, BET Africa and MTV Base, which will be removed from DStv and GOtv at 09:00 on 1 January 2026, Mybroadband reports
Paramount Africa shuts down
Paramount Africa has been one of the continent’s leading entertainment networks, reaching more than 100 million viewers in 52 African countries through 10 television channels, including BET, Comedy Central, MTV, MTV Base, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., NickToons and VH1 Classic.
It also runs a strong digital portfolio with 2.5 million monthly page views, three million monthly engagements, and a reach exceeding 53 million users.
The company’s African operations span content production and distribution, spot sales, sponsorships, events, mobile platforms, and consumer products.
In February 2024, MultiChoice signed a licensing agreement with Paramount Global Content Distribution to introduce a Paramount+-branded destination on DStv.
The deal granted viewers access to CBS programming, Paramount+ originals, Showtime content and Paramount Pictures titles as part of a wider global expansion strategy for the streaming platform.
Multichioce makes changes
MultiChoice recently confirmed that DStv would lose four channels from Paramount Africa and CBS AMC at the end of the year.
Reports revealed that the cuts are primarily driven by the decline in traditional linear (cable) TV and a shift toward a more streamlined, technology-forward streaming business.
In recent years, Paramount’s international divisions have taken a hit, with operations scaled back and local networks sold off.
The CBS News bureau in Johannesburg has already closed, with African oversight now handled from London.
The closure underscores the industry’s accelerating transition away from linear broadcasting towards digital and subscription-based streaming services as global media companies reconfigure for a new consumption landscape.
DSTV removes 12 channels
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that DStv, has removed 12 channels from its platform, affecting various genres, including sports, news, religious, and kids programming.
These channels were no longer available to subscribers at the time of reporting, and it is unclear if they will be restored.
The channels were removed at different times from January to August, and the most recent is PSB Kids on channel 313.
