A court in the United Kingdom has jailed a Nigerian doctor for three years after admitting to defrauding the NHS of more than £ 268,000

The Woolwich Crown Court sentenced 61-year-old Richard Akinrolabu to prison on November 4, 2025

The United Kingdom National Health Service Counter Fraud Authority shared more details about the case

United Kingdom - A Nigerian doctor, Richard Akinrolabu, has been jailed for three years for offences bordering on fraud by false representation to the tune of £268,000.

The United Kingdom National Health Service Counter Fraud Authority secured the three-year conviction against the Nigerian doctor.

61-year-old Akinrolabu was sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court on November 4, 2025.

He had previously pleaded guilty to all four counts of Fraud by False Representation at the same court on September 3, 2025.

“A former NHS resident doctor has been sentenced to three years’ imprisonment after pleading guilty to defrauding the NHS out of more than £268,000, following an NHS Counter Fraud Authority investigation. Between October 2018 and December 2021, he worked on-call and night shifts at three additional trusts, despite informing his employer that he was unfit to do the same work for them."

Akinrolabu was employed as a trust grade specialist registrar in obstetrics and gynaecology at the Princess Royal University Hospital between 2018 and 2021.

The Nigerian doctor gave excuses to his employer to reduce his workload, and was excused because he was sick and unable to work night shifts.

Akinrolabu, however, secured employment with other hospitals and was working the same shifts he had claimed he could not take up due to medical reasons.

This was disclosed in a statement posted on the NHSCFA website on Monday, November 17, 2025.

“KCH provided evidence which confirmed that he had neither sought nor received permission to carry out secondary employment. Timesheet and payroll information obtained from the other three trusts showed that the majority of shifts that he had worked were at night and on-call, despite claiming to be unfit to do either.”

