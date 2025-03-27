MultiChoice Ghana has announced a subscription increase for DStv users in the country, to the dismay of many

The company said it will implement a 15% price increase across all its subscription packages from April 1, 2025

The development comes after MultiChoice announced a subscription price increase for DStv and GOtv users in Nigeria

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

MultiChoice Ghana has announced a hike in subscription prices for DStv packages starting April 1, 2025.

A report by the local news platform, Citinewsroom, said the company plans to effect a 15% average price increase across all subscription plans.

MultiChoice Ghana implements 15 per cent price hikes across all packages. Credit: MultiChoice

Source: Getty Images

DStv’s new subscription plans

According to the report, MultiChoice raised prices twice in 2024 in Ghana, infuriating customers.

The company increased the monthly fee for DStv Premium from GHC750 to GHC865, about N84,896. the Compact Plus plan will increase to GHC570 (N55,943), while the Compact plan will increase to GHC380 (N37,295) monthly.

Beginning in April, customers on the Family package will pay GHC190 (18,647).

DStv Access subscribers will pay GHC99 (9,716), Lite package users will pay GHC59 (N5,790), and Asia Stand Alone plans will cost GHC350 (N34,351).

Others include the Great Wall Add-On plan, which will cost GHC80 (N7,851). Fresh Add-On users, French Touch Add-On, and Fresh Plus Add-On subscribers will pay GHC250 (24,526), GHC150 (14,721), and GHC500 (49,073), respectively.

It also said that Premium Asia Add-On and Premium with French Add-On plans would cost GHC1,215 (N119,247) and GHC1,365 (133,965) respectively.

According to the report, MultiChoice Ghana disclosed that the price of HD-PVR, Extraview, and Add Movies will increase to NGHC115 (N11,286), respectively.

FG sues MultiChoice Nigeria over price increases

The pay-TV company increased the subscription prices of DStv and GOtv in Nigeria on March 1, 2025, causing widespread outrage and litigation by the Nigerian government via the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

The commission asked MultiChoice to maintain the status quo until it concludes its investigation.

MultiChoice disregarded the commission’s orders and implemented the new prices, leading to the FCCPC suing the pay-TV giant.

Legit.ng previously reported that MultiChoice added new channels to DStv packages, effective April 1, 2025.

MultiChoice has added new content for DStv Compact subscribers with an additional five brand-new channels, which launch on April 1, 2025.

The Pay-TV company recently increased its subscription prices for DStv and GOtv for Nigerian subscribers, leading to outrage among its customers.

After increasing prices in Nigeria, DStv implements new rates in Ghana. Credit: MultiChoice

Source: Getty Images

In addition to the new lineup, subscribers will also have access to an extra stream at no cost, which will allow them to watch on two devices simultaneously.

DStv adds five brand-new packages

Legit.ng reports that the new channels include SuperSport Action, which will feature Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) such as UFC and EFC and boxing, WWE, and UCI Cycling.

Another channel is Africa Magic Showcase, featuring a selection of Nollywood dramas, romance, action and adventure.

CBS Justice is another channel for True-Crime buffs, which will feature real-life investigations and crime documentaries.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng