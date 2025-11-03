Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has opened up on three things needed to win the Africa Cup of Nations

Ekong has featured at three Africa Cup of Nations and is set to feature in his fourth tournament in Morocco

The Dutch-born defender was named the Player of the Tournament after Nigeria lost the 2023 edition

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has listed the three things needed for any country to win the Africa Cup of Nations ahead of the tournament in December.

Ekong is no stranger to AFCON, having featured at three tournaments since switching his international allegiance from the Netherlands in 2016.

William Troost-Ekong explains the three criteria needed to win the Africa Cup of Nations. Photo by Phill Magakoe/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

He is set to feature in his fourth tournament and possibly his final when the Super Eagles appear at the 2025 edition in Morocco from December 2025 to January 2026.

According to IFFHS, the Al-Kholood player is the highest-scoring defender in the history of the competition, with five goals, ahead of the legendary Stephen Keshi, who scored four.

Ekong explains AFCON’s uniqueness

Troost-Ekong, during an interview with CAF Online ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, explained what makes the competition different from club football.

“For me, it’s the most beautiful competition in the world. I’m Nigerian, born abroad with a Dutch mother, and AFCON is where the continent comes together,” he said.

“The best talent on display, the colour, the fans, the energy, there’s no other feeling like representing your country there. Every game is exciting and unpredictable.”

“Most of my career highlights are from AFCON; the last one brought an indescribable sense of pride,” he added.

Ekong nearly led Nigeria to their fourth title in Ivory Coast, scoring in the final, and was named Player of the Tournament for his exploits.

Ekong lists criteria to win AFCON

The Dutch-born defender, who has featured in three tournaments and made the podium twice, explained the three key factors needed to claim the ultimate victory.

“Heart, togetherness and consistency. Côte d’Ivoire showed real spirit, every setback seemed to fuel belief,” he said.

“From my experiences; third place, then second, momentum has to grow through the tournament. New stars often emerge; it’s not always the names you expect.

William Troost-Ekong during Super Eagles' 2-1 loss to Ivory Coast at AFCON 2023 final. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

“Start well, manage emotions, don’t get carried away when things go right or panic when they don’t. Tournaments are won in phases: grow through the group, then approach each knockout game calmly.”

Ekong was on the brink of not making the squad for Nigeria’s outing in Ivory Coast after a fallout with Jose Peseiro, but he is now on his way to captaining consecutive tournaments.

The 32-year-old is nearing the end of his Super Eagles career, and the 2026 FIFA World Cup could be his last major tournament if Nigeria qualifies.

Ekong names Super Eagles entertainers

Legit.ng reported that Troost-Ekong named the DJ and comedians in the Super Eagles squad, taking the fans behind the scenes of the team.

Fulham winger Samuel Chukwueze is the DJ of the team and also one of the funniest players, alongside Victor Boniface and others.

Source: Legit.ng