OnHerOwnLane hosted THEPOD LIVE 2025, a live extension of its podcast designed to empower African women through worship, learning, and networking

The event featured interactive panels, workshops, and strategic sessions led by women leaders addressing real-world challenges

Supported by multiple partners, THEPOD LIVE positioned itself as a Pan-African model for women’s leadership and community impact

On October 25, 2025, OnHerOwnLane hosted THEPOD LIVE 2025 — the debut live edition of its acclaimed podcast, OnHerOwnLane–THE POD.

Held at The Alternative Bank in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, the event convened women leaders, entrepreneurs, and change-makers for a day of worship, learning, and strategic networking.

Designed as an in-person extension of the podcast’s mission, it aimed to move women from conversation to tangible community impact across Africa.

THEPOD LIVE 2025: From Conversation to Community — A New Chapter for Women's Leadership in Africa

Extending the Podcast into a Movement

OnHerOwnLane began as a storytelling and empowerment platform for women to build confidence, share wisdom, and access leadership tools. THEPOD LIVE evolved this into a dynamic, interactive space where personal testimonies met professional strategy. Through worship, panel discussions, and hands-on workshops, participants gained practical insights in key areas like finance, law, entrepreneurship, mental health, and faith-led leadership.

Programming Built Around Outcomes

What set THEPOD LIVE 2025 apart was its program architecture: From the professional panellists who took the conversations that intentionally paired thought leadership with tangible outcomes. Panellists invited were: ABIMBOLA CHARLES-DAVIES (CEO & Co-founder of Fastest Cakes), TENIOLA TUNDE-ONI (CEO & Co-Founder of Pharmarun) DOREEN OMOSELS (Founder, Blossom Girls Outreach Foundation) ENIFOME OGBIMI (Founder of the Live Again Foundation and Shelter), MICHELLE OMOSEHIN (Founder & Creative Director of Mimi-Luxe Premium Experiences) ADURALERE LADIPO (Clinical Psychologist) ESTHER AKINTAYO (Financial Educator, Speaker and Coach) MOBOLAJI OLOTU (Founder of Startup Legal Consulting) , AYODELE FASUYI ( Certified Life-coach & Co-Founder of Amani Health Inc.) IBUKUN ADELEGAN (Gospel Artist & Multi-Passionate Entrepreneur), ANUOLUWAPO SOMOYE (Founder of Shows Delight) and PRECIOUS OMOLU (Founder of the Growth Pen)

Each session tackled real challenges—such as navigating tax laws, designing sustainable business plans, aligning faith with daily leadership, and fostering emotional wellness—while offering clear next steps. Themes like Finance & Law, Her Faith–Her Life–Her Lane, and Building for HER reflected a holistic approach to women’s growth.

Audience & Selection

Attendance was deliberately curated for deep engagement, targeting early-to-mid-stage entrepreneurs, corporate professionals, ministry leaders, and creatives seeking both spiritual grounding and professional advancement. This smaller, focused group encouraged genuine mentorship and collaboration. The founder’s guiding belief—that spiritual formation and leadership excellence are intertwined—was evident throughout.

Pan-African Relevance

While rooted in Lagos, the event’s lessons resonated continent-wide. With listeners and supporters across Africa and the diaspora, THEPOD LIVE positioned itself as a replicable model for women’s convening. The program addressed universal challenges—access to finance, regulatory awareness, mental-health stigma, and capacity building—offering resources like business templates, legal checklists, and resilience frameworks adaptable to different African contexts.

THEPOD LIVE 2025: From Conversation to Community — A New Chapter for Women's Leadership in Africa

Strategic Partnerships

The event was supported by a coalition of visionary sponsors and partners, including Sanu Coin, One Remit, Matta Africa, Grubspot, Swit & Fit, Helado Delicia, Gino Nigeria, Tolas Touch and TMA Global Consults, among others.

These alliances enhanced the event’s professional execution, broadened its reach, and provided attendees with direct access to business and well-being resources.

Thought Leadership & Impact

THEPOD LIVE modelled a solutions-driven approach to women’s leadership, merging storytelling with strategy. By spotlighting structural barriers—such as limited capital and poor mental-health access—then providing practical follow-up resources, it functioned as both a learning ecosystem and a blueprint for future impact.

Founder Amodu Oluwadamilola affirmed, “Conversations alone are not enough; women need tactical resources and trusted networks to translate their gifts into lasting works.”

What’s Next: Scaling Responsibly

Building on its success, OnHerOwnLane - THE POD plans regional expansions while preserving the event’s int*mate, high-impact design. Upcoming initiatives include an alumni network, modular learning programs, and micro-grants or pro-bono legal clinics to sustain participants’ growth.

THEPOD LIVE 2025: From Conversation to Community — A New Chapter for Women's Leadership in Africa

About OnHerOwnLane

OnHerOwnLane is a women-centred media and leadership platform that amplifies stories of faith, purpose, and impact. Through OnHerOwnLane - THE POD, live events, and community programs, women across Africa and the diaspora are equipped with the skills and confidence to lead with conviction and clarity.

