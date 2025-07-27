William Ruto declared Kenya a visa-free destination for all African nations, excluding Libya and Somalia due to security concerns

This policy aims to promote Pan-Africanism, boost inter-country trade, and significantly enhance Kenya's tourism sector

Kenya sets a powerful example for other African nations, paving the way for greater economic growth and regional unity

On July 13, 2025, President H.E. William Ruto declared Kenya a visa-free destination for all African nations, fulfilling a pledge first announced in January.

This bold move seeks to eliminate the stress of visa requirements. Foreigners and sojourners no longer have to go through complex, extensive forms or pay any visa fees. However, BusinessDay reported that this grace does not extend to Libya and Somalia due to security concerns, as stated by the Kenyan government.

The action, which is timely given the current state of affairs in Africa, aims to further promote and fortify inter-country and cross-border trade among African countries in addition to bolstering Pan-Africanism.

Other nearby countries like Ghana, Rwanda, Seychelles, The Gambia, and the Republic of Benin have established the standard by allowing citizens with African passports to enter without a visa. Kenya has officially entered the excellent race to bring Africa together with flexible electronic travel authorizations (ETA), opening its borders to investors and welcoming individuals from all over Africa.

If this bold initiative is properly implemented, it might boost the nation's GDP because travel and tourism are still underutilized by Africans, a lucrative industry that hasn't yet reached its full potential.

Kenya's tourism industry generated over KSh 352.5 billion (US$2.7 billion) in foreign tourism profits in 2023, contributing about 6% of the country's GDP. This is a respectable figure that might see a significant increase in the years to come. Kenya's visa-free policy, announced in December 2023, makes it easier for tourists to enter the country by substituting electronic travel authorization systems for visas.

Kenya and other African countries have established a strong example for others to follow. Kenya deserves high praise for completely eliminating the administrative obstacles associated with applying for a visa and traveling around Africa.

In addition to promoting environmentally friendly economic opportunities for Africans, this might significantly boost Kenya's economy in the future, as the strategy is expected to boost tourism, which is expected to reach 3 million visitors by 2025.

By the end of 2025, this policy is anticipated to greatly increase tourism, despite potential challenges to forecasts. According to the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), Kenya's tourism industry is expected to generate KSh 1.2 trillion in 2025, or more than 7% of the country's GDP, a 24% rise from 2019 levels.

This demonstrates a progressive trend of what can be accomplished by eliminating the bottleneck of lengthy bureaucratic procedures.

