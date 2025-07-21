Akwa Ibom Tech Week 2025 is set to boost economic growth of the state by showcasing the state’s tech talent and innovation potential

The event will feature workshops and sessions with global tech leaders, offering vast opportunities for startups, youth, and investors

With strong support from the state government and a focus on inclusion, AKTW 2025 is positioning Akwa Ibom as a rising tech hub in Africa

Excitement is building as Akwa Ibom prepares to host the 2025 edition of Akwa Ibom Tech Week (AKTW), scheduled for November 3–8 in Uyo.

Akwa Ibom Tech Week 2025 to power jobs, startups, and digital transformation

Organised by the Ibom Innovation Network LTD/GTE, the event aims to accelerate digital transformation, attract investment, and drive socio-economic growth across the state.

Hanson Johnson, President of the Ibom Innovation Network, described AKTW as a platform to showcase the state’s untapped tech potential and connect it with the tools needed for growth.

He said:

"We recognized the critical need for a platform that could not only showcase this talent but also connect it with the resources, knowledge, and opportunities required to truly flourish."

Johnson envisions Akwa Ibom becoming a producer and exporter of digital solutions, aligning with Governor Umo Eno’s ARISE Agenda, which emphasises digital services, enterprise, and human capital development.

AKTW 2025 will bring together a diverse group of stakeholders, including tech leaders, investors, startups, policymakers, and educators. Johnson noted that the event will foster collaboration that could lead to a more transparent and efficient government and economy.

For young people and entrepreneurs, the week-long event promises a wealth of opportunities. Highlights include a Venture Showcase, Pitch Competition, and Career Fair that connects participants with major tech companies and startups.

Workshops and masterclasses will cover topics such as AI, Web3, the creator economy, and venture building.

Miss Ekemini Joseph, the event’s Project Manager, revealed that keynote speakers will include global pioneers in AI and blockchain. Panel discussions will feature founders of successful African tech startups, with leading players in telecoms and finance backing the event.

She noted that the event’s global appeal has boosted local tourism, increasing hotel occupancy and air travel, and stimulating local businesses.

She said:

“Akwa Ibom Tech Week is strategically establishing the state as Africa's New Tech Destination which has, in turn, substantially revitalized its tourism sector. The event's capacity to draw a global audience has directly resulted in increased occupancy rates for hotels and a surge in air travel, concurrently stimulating growth across a myriad of local businesses."

Mrs. Enoabasi Emah, Chair of the Planning Committee, confirmed that inclusivity is a priority. Strategies such as scholarships, subsidised tickets, and targeted outreach will ensure participation from women, students, and underserved communities.

The venue, CEEDAPEG Hotel in Uyo, will be made accessible to people with disabilities, with collaborations with relevant organisations to ensure comfortable participation.

Dr. Odiong Akpan, Director at Ibom Innovation Network, highlighted the Career Fair’s potential to directly generate jobs and attract long-term investment through startup showcases.

He encouraged all those interested in digital transformation to join the movement via its website, social media channels, and dedicated outreach programs.

