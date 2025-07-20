In a historic move, about 27 companies from the United Kingdom have shown investment interests in Nigeria

The companies disclosed that they are seeking to invest in the Nigeriam fintech and sustainability ecosystems

The development came during a historic visit by the London Mayor, Sadiq Khan visited Lagos recently

In a landmark trade mission to Nigeria, 27 UK companies in fintech, enterprise technology, and sustainability explored high-value investment opportunities across the country.

The delegation, led by the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, was supported by London & Partners, the Mayor’s official business growth agency.

The list of firms willing to invest in Nigeria

The visit marks the first-ever trip to Africa by a sitting Mayor of London, spotlighting Nigeria as a crucial player in the UK’s evolving global trade strategy.

According to the British Deputy High Commission, the delegation included firms from diverse sectors. These included fintech giants like SaaScada, Allica Bank, and Sumsub; sustainability startups such as Envopap and TIPA Solar; and AI and tech innovators like Humble AI, MOONHUB, and Deepsearch Labs.

During their visit, the companies met policymakers, creatives, and investors to forge partnerships, seek market insights, and build bridges with Africa’s largest economy.

Sadiq Khan promotes deeper business partnership

Speaking during the trip, Mayor Sadiq Khan described Africa as a “continent of the future,” noting its rapid population growth and emerging economic might.

“There are huge opportunities to deepen partnerships with London across tech, education, finance, and sustainability,” he said.

“This trip celebrates our shared histor, and sets a course for a better, fairer future.”

Visit underscores UK-Nigeria economic ties

British Deputy High Commissioner to Lagos, Jonny Baxter, highlighted the visit as proof of the UK’s long-term commitment to Nigeria.

He pointed to the UK-Nigeria Enhanced Trade and Investment Partnership (ETIP) as a foundation for unlocking growth, especially in creative sectors like fashion, fintech, and enterprise tech.

The visit, he said, is a “powerful step forward” toward inclusive economic growth on both sides.

Investment visit timed with Nigeria’s momentum

Punch reports that the UK companies’ interest in Nigeria aligns with ongoing economic reforms and growing international investor appetite, particularly in fintech and climate-focused enterprises.

Nigeria’s young, tech-savvy population, coupled with rising demand for green innovation, has positioned it as an investment magnet in Africa.

Analysts believe these discussions may yield concrete partnerships that support job creation, digital inclusion, and climate resilience shortly.

More African stops for the London Mayor

After Lagos, the Mayor’s trade mission continues in Accra, Johannesburg, and Cape Town, where he hopes to deepen the UK’s connections across Africa’s fastest-growing markets.

The UK government has stressed that the mission is not only about economics but about long-term, respectful partnerships built on shared culture, mutual growth, and innovation.

