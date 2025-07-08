As the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) electronic invoicing compliance mandate, which begins this month, Nigerian businesses are seeking robust solutions to navigate the evolving digital tax landscape.

Afri Invoice, a Nigerian-born Fintech, is at the forefront, offering a comprehensive and intuitive e-invoicing solution specifically designed to address the unique challenges faced by Nigerian and African entrepreneurs, freelancers, and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs).

Founder of Afri Invoice, Mark Odenore, highlights key features of the new system. Credit: Afri Invoice.

Source: Facebook

How Afri-Invoice is changing business landscapes

Founded by Mr. Mark Odenore, Afri Invoice emerged from a firsthand understanding of the hurdles Nigerian businesses encounter daily: persistent payment delays, errors in record-keeping, and the increasing pressure to comply with complex regulatory demands.

"The market was saturated with solutions that were either too complicated for local businesses or developed for Western markets without considering African realities," says Odenore.

"Afri Invoice bridges this gap by offering an intuitive platform that speaks directly to Nigerian SMEs, making invoicing, payment tracking, and tax compliance both straightforward and affordable."

As a fintech company, Afri Invoice, he noted, combines cutting-edge technology with deep local market insights to empower businesses across the continent. Beyond its core platform, the company is committed to fostering financial literacy through educational initiatives that help entrepreneurs understand taxes, invoicing, compliance, and fundamental digital finance concepts.

Afri Invoice aligns with the FIRS e-invoicing framework

According to Odenore, Afri Invoice was developed in full alignment with the FIRS e-invoicing framework, including the BIS 3.0 XML structure and Merchant Buyer Solution requirements. This ensures businesses using the platform will meet the July 2025 compliance deadline without additional technical implementation,he noted.

The platform incorporates all mandatory compliance elements, including real-time invoice validation, automated submission readiness, and complete audit trail maintenance.

The user journey is designed for simplicity. Businesses can set up their profile and branding, add customers and product/service catalogues, and create professional, tax-compliant invoices with unique QR codes. The system handles automatic VAT calculation and FIRS formatting, offers real-time payment tracking through integrated local gateways, and provides automated reminders and monthly tax reporting, he stressed.

Shedding light on the benefits for Nigerian Businesses, the firm's Founder and CEO added: Afri Invoice's rich feature set is built into a single platform, offering a multitude of benefits.

Core features

These include: Core Invoicing: Professional, FIRS-compliant invoices with QR code authentication, multi-currency support with live foreign exchange rates, and automated VAT calculation and tax alerts.

Payment &Tracking: Real-time payment status monitoring, integration with local gateways (Flutterwave, Zenith Bank, etc.), and automated payment reminders.

Business Management: Customer and inventory databases, monthly reporting and analytics, offline invoice draft mode, and mobile-responsive design.

These features, Odenore emphasised, collectively save businesses 15-20 hours per month on administrative tasks while ensuring 100% compliance accuracy. Odenore highlights that users typically report 40% faster invoice processing and a 60% improvement in payment collection timelines compared to manual methods.

Beyond efficiency, Afri Invoice delivers significant cost savings. By replacing the need for external accountants, manual books, or multiple apps, users can reduce operational costs. Businesses also avoid costly tax penalties and late payment losses. For larger organisations with unique requirements, bespoke enterprise solutions are available.

How it works

To guard against errors, the robust platform employs built-in compliance logic that validates every invoice before transmission. Key error-prevention features include pre-validation of all required FIRS elements, QR authentication for traceability, smart tax application based on transaction type, and missing field alerts.

This systematic approach has resulted in a 99.7% compliance rate among Afri Invoice users. The platform's engine is continuously updated to align with FIRS requirements.

Afri Invoice offers structured, hands-on support, including automated FIRS-compliant invoice generation, educational resources (step-by-step guides, video tutorials, webinars), and a Nigeria-based support team available via live chat, email, and WhatsApp.

This multi-layer protection system, including pre-send validation, default rule application, deadline alerts, and a complete audit trail, has helped users maintain a 100% penalty-free record to date, Odenore pointed out, while urging businesses to act now as the FIRS July 2025 deadline for e-invoicing approaches.

FIRS gives a date to begin e-invoicing

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has started onboarding large taxpayers on its Merchant Buyer Solution (MBS) interface.

It will begin implementing the national e-invoicing project fully on July 25, 2025.

The project is a Merchant Buyer Solution that provides a digital representation of transactions between suppliers and buyers, replacing traditional paper or electronic documents such as invoices, credit notes, and debit notes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng