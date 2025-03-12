From March 8 to March 14, KIA Motors Nigeria is providing a special 50% service to all female KIA car owners

By making this offer, the car manufacturer is helping to accelerate the development of a more just and inclusive society

The MD of the company encouraged all women to take advantage of this opportunity

In commemoration of the 2025 International Women’s Day (IWD), KIA Motors Nigeria is offering special 50% service for all female KIA car owners from March 8 through 14 of the same month.

A statement by Omolade Akinyode, Marketing Manager, Kia Motors Nigeria, said that this year’s theme: ‘Accelerate Action,’ resonated with its tagline: ‘Movement that inspires,’ and the company’s commitment to empowering women and promoting gender equality is an inspiring one.

Akinyode explained that with the provision of this exclusive offer, the auto company is contributing its quota towards accelerating a more inclusive and equitable society.

She said,

“We are excited to celebrate International Women’s Day with our customers and this 50 per cent discount offer is our way of showing appreciation for the remarkable Nigerian women who drive our economy, our communities, and our cars.

“’During the one-week promotional period, We would also be giving out branded gift items to women on all our social media platforms and our female customers can enjoy half-priced services on all KIA vehicles across our service centers in Nigeria.”

Akinyode urged all women to take advantage of this offer and experience the company’s commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, assuring that its team of experts would be on hand to provide top-notch service and ensures that their KIA cars were in optimal condition.

Meanwhile, Car imports into Nigeria have shrunk in 2024 amid multiple challenges, including naira devaluation and high inflation.

The multiple challenges pushed costs of vehicle imports up, and according to the foreign trade report recently released by the National Bureau of Statistics, the total value of passenger car imports fell from N1.47 trillion in 2023 to N1.26tn in 2024, a 14.3% drop.

This is a sharp deviation from the previous year’s report, when vehicle imports doubled between 2022 and 2023.

In the face of the cost of living crisis that emerged, Nigerian consumers were forced to prioritise essentials, and non-essentials like imported cars ended up at the bottom of the list.

