The federal government of Nigeria has revealed plans to build affordable smart houses using bamboo

The move the government believe will provide eco-friendly housing solutions for low- and middle-income earners

The initiative is coming at a time cost of cement and other building materials has become very expensive

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The federal government has announced plans to construct affordable and climate-smart houses using bamboo, targeting low- and middle-income earners across the country.

The initiative will be championed by the Federal Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology, which aims to provide durable housing solutions using eco-friendly technologies to reduce Nigeria's carbon footprint and meet growing housing demands.

FG to build Bamboo houses to address diverse needs within Nigeria’s housing sector. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Esuabana Nko Asanye, the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, disclosed the plan on Wednesday during a one-day capacity building workshop in Abuja themed "The Relevance of Bamboo for Climate-Smart Housing Construction." `

She was represented by Benadette Oguche, Director of Environmental Science and Technology.

The Permanent Secretary explained the various importance of using bamboo to address Nigeria's housing deficit amid the rising cost of building materials.

She said:

“Bamboo is a versatile plant used for a wide range of purposes including construction reduction in carbon emission, traditional medicine, paper production, food and various purposes as well as a sustainable resource in a long history of the use in building materials’’.

Bamboo set to redefine houses in Nigeria

Oguche noted that the Nigerian Building and Road Research Institute (NBRRI), an agency under the ministry, is leading the effort by using green technologies to address the country's diverse housing needs, DailyTrust reports.

She added:

"The bamboo-based smart houses, she added, are designed to be affordable, comfortable, and adaptable.

"By adopting bamboo construction materials, Nigeria will not only promote environmental sustainability but also ensure that the construction process aligns with principles of adaptability, comfort and affordability for both low and medium-income earners in the country."

Cement price on the rise, and Bamboo is set to provide a good alternative Photo credit: Bloomberg/contributor

Source: Getty Images

Asanye acknowledged challenges such as high initial capital costs and inconsistent supply of raw materials, but expressed optimism that knowledge shared at the workshop would help address these issues.

Earlier, Ibok Edifon, representing the Director of Environmental Science and Technology, noted that bamboo’s rapid renewability and low emissions profile make it a unique solution for eco-conscious building.

He encouraged participants to embrace collaboration and innovation in developing climate-resilient housing models.

"The spotlight on bamboo as a renewable, fast growing and low emission building materials present a unique opportunity to rethink how we design and construct our buildings to be environmentally friendly for the benefit of the citizens of the country."

Cement price rises in Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported on the fluctuations in cement prices across various brands.

Based on a market survey conducted in May, Dangote Cement's depot prices ranged between N8,000 and N9,000 per 50kg bag, while retail prices were between N9,900 and N10,500, depending on the location and dealer.

For BUA Cement, depot prices ranged from N5,500 to N7,900 per 50kg bag, while retail prices sold for between N8,500 and N9,800, also depending on the location.

Source: Legit.ng