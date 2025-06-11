Meta is partnering with the Nigerian government to launch the Llama Accelerator programme to enable AI development

The programme will support early-stage companies, using open-source Llama models to address important national issues

The programme will focus on using AI to solve issues in agriculture, security, and healthcare.

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

Meta Platforms, in collaboration with the Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotic, has launched the Llama Impact Accelerator initiative to enable the development of impactful AI solutions in Nigeria.

The eight-month programme will support early-stage startups, using open-source Llama models to tackle critical national issues and regional challenges across four main areas.

The Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, partners with Meta for the launch Accelerator scheme. Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The programme to address the 4 main issues

The areas include agriculture, security, safety, healthcare and a wildcard category, which encourages bold and original AI applications in any other industry with high potential impact.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng, Meta said the training will focus on open innovation.

It disclosed that the programme includes a six-week incubation period, where selected teams will obtain technical training and mentorship from AI experts and industry leaders.

It will also be followed by six months of extended support, including access to additional technical resources and opportunities.

Meta aims to drive national development

“We’re excited to partner with the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy to launch this AI Accelerator in Nigeria, a country with a robust innovation ecosystem,” the Head of Public Policy, Anglophone West Africa at Meta, Sade Dada, said in a statement.

Dada disclosed that by making open-source AI accessible and relevant to local challenges, the company aims to enable the development of solutions that can drive national development and impact communities.

Experts say Nigeria’s growing tech ecosystem and AI talent make a choice launchpad for scalable, homegrown AI solutions.

The programme aims to allow local innovators with state-of-the-art tools, infrastructure, and support to build responsibly with open-source Llamas like Meta’s Llama.

FG moves to boost AI training

“This partnership marks a major step forward in our mission to develop a thriving AI ecosystem in Nigeria.

We see AI as a key driver for national development, and this programme by Meta will equip innovators with the right tools and guidance to tackle some of our most pressing issues,” Bosun Tijani, Minister of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy, said.

The programme is part of Meta’s larger commitment to show access to responsible AI and supporting local innovation in Nigeria.

FG intensifies AI training for Nigerians as Bosun Tijani asks youths to leverage the opportunity. Credit: Bosun Tijani/LinkedIn

Source: Twitter

The statement said that by working closely with government, academia, and civil society, the Accelerator programme will help to create an inclusive and forward-looking AI community in Nigeria.

FG announces job opportunities for 30,000 3MTT fellows

Legit.ng previously reported that the federal government said there are employment opportunities available for graduates of its 3 Million Technical Talents (3MTT) program.

The opportunities were announced by the program coordinators in a post shared on X, formerly Twitter.

In the post, the coordinators encouraged fellows to begin applying for positions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng