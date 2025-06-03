Innoson Kiara Academy has partnered with NATA to train and employ 5,000 youths in the South-East over the next two years

The initiative aims to bridge the gap between education and employment through vocational training in areas like welding, engineering and fashion

The program supports the “Nigeria First” policy and reflects Innoson's commitment to youth empowerment and promoting made-in-Nigeria products

Innoson Kiara Academy (IKA) has signed an agreement with the Nigerian Automotive Technicians Association (NATA) to train and employ young people across the South-East region.

The academy’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Endi Ezengwa, said the plan is to train at least 5,000 youths in vocational skills over the next two years.

He shared this at a forum held on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at the Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing plant in Nnewi, Anambra State.

The event was organised by IKA and the chairman of Innoson Group, Chief Innocent Chukwuma. It also had representatives from the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) and several schools.

Ezengwa said the academy wants to close the gap between school and work by creating job opportunities and boosting community development.

He said:

“We signed MOU with NATA to train 5,000 unemployed youths in the South East in the next two years.”

He added that Innoson Kiara Academy has already trained more than 5,000 youths, including 2,500 who were trained with support from the German government.

According to him, the new training program supports President Bola Tinubu’s “Nigeria First” policy, which promotes locally made goods and aims to boost job creation.

Ezengwa said that Chief Chukwuma supports this policy and wants to help young people gain the skills needed to produce goods in Nigeria. He explained that the project would help reduce imports, create jobs, and earn more foreign exchange for the country.

Ezengwa also explained that the academy’s trainers are from various departments in the company and that the academy works with different partners to provide jobs and mental health support.

Training goes beyond car manufacturing and repairs—it includes welding, fabrication, and even skills in agriculture, engineering, and fashion, with participants coming from the five Southeastern states.

Chief Chukwuma urged young Nigerians to acquire technical and vocational skills, pledging to employ a significant number of trained youths in his factory. He also called on members of NATA to actively engage in taking apprentices under their guidance.

Ezengwa highlighted a critical challenge within the welding sector in Nigeria, revealing that there are currently 300,000 unfilled job openings.

He further noted that skilled welders who receive proper training have the potential to earn up to $5,000 monthly when working abroad.

He said:

“Some Nigerians now hire workers from countries like Ghana and Togo because our own youths don’t have the skills. It’s time to take vocational training seriously. The government should give more support to technical education.”

At that event, numerous former academy students were interviewed and subsequently offered employment at Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing, with housing provided as part of the package.

