Ethiopian Airlines has announced an increase in its weekly flights to Lagos to 14 weekly, starting from July 1, 2025

In addition, the airline is offering increased baggage allowance and double air miles on the Lagos route

The airline disclosed that passengers from Nigeria will have increased choices out of Lagos with an extra daily flight

One of Africa’s leading airlines, Ethiopian Airlines, is doubling its flights to Lagos to 14 every week, starting from July 1.

In preparation for the move, the airline disclosed that the 14 weekly flights are more than just flights; they also come with some benefits, including more baggage allowance for its passengers.

Ethiopian Airlines offers an increased baggage allowance

The airline disclosed that passengers can also get double miles if they fly with it.

A statement signed by its area manager, Firiehiwot Mekonnmen, disclosed that the extra baggage allowance is for passengers going to Mumbai, Delhi and Dubai.

She explained that with the extra flights, passengers from Nigeria will have increased choices out of Lagos with an extra daily flight, offering immediate connections to many African and Asian destinations.

Passengers get double miles

With these extra flights, there will be an instant connection that reduces the total hours of flight time for passengers.

The airline disclosed that there will be four evening flights at 10 pm and another three at 5.40 pm.

ThisDay reports that Ethiopian Airlines said that Daily Midday Flights will not change, as only the additional flights will have different times.

According to the reports, evening departure at 10 pm from Lagos EY 902 and arrival at Addis Ababa at 5:20 am, will connect all African destinations, DXB, GRU, TLV, and other destinations.

Morning departure at 5:40 from Lagos ET90 and arrival in Addis Ababa at 1 pm will connect to the afternoon departure to African countries.

Ethiopian Airlines signs deal for $6bn airport

The development comes after Ethiopian Airlines signed a deal for the design of a new $6 billion airport described as the biggest in Africa, state media reported.

The new hub will be able to handle 100 million passengers a year once completed in five years, Ethiopian Airlines chief executive Mesfin Tasew was quoted as saying at a press conference on Friday.

He said Ethiopian Airlines had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Dubai-based consulting company Dar to develop the design for the airport, which will have four runways.

The new airport will be the biggest in Africa

It will be built in Bishoftu, about 40 kilometres (25 miles) southeast of the capital Addis Ababa, and stretch across 35 square kilometres (13.5 square miles), he said.

"The first phase includes the construction of the airport facility with a capacity of 60 million passengers per year, and the completion of phase two of the airport project will grow to handling more than 100 million passengers per year," Mesfin said, according to state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporation.

Ethiopian Airlines, Air Peace, other airlines are offering cheap airfares

Legit.ng earlier reported that as a result of the naira's appreciation in value and competition from Air Peace's commencement of flights on the Lagos-London route, airfares from Nigeria to other nations have significantly decreased.

Following the naira's record-low decline, BusinessDay reported that the pressure on the foreign currency market has decreased recently.

The FX reforms that began last year resulted in a significant devaluation of the naira, sharply increasing the rate at which tickets are sold through the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

