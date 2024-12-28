The NCAA is set to punish unruly passengers who vandalise airport facilities or assault airline staff

The authority plans to implement penalties through the establishment of magistrate and mobile courts at airports

It added that such passengers would be arrested, prosecuted and made to pay for damages caused

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) is finalising plans to introduce a “No Fly List” to address the disruptive actions of unruly passengers who vandalise airport facilities or assault airline staff due to flight delays or cancellations.

While the authorities emphasised that they do not condone airlines' violation of passenger rights, they stressed that flight delays or cancellations are not an excuse for destructive behaviour or airside disruptions that interfere with aircraft operations.

At a stakeholders’ forum held yesterday in Lagos, Captain Chris Najomo, Acting Director General of NCAA, strongly criticised the disorderly actions of agitated passengers, labelling such behaviour as unacceptable.

He revealed plans to leverage legal measures to address the issue, ensuring that offenders are arrested, prosecuted, and held accountable for any damages caused.

Najomo expressed concern over incidents of passengers harassing, attacking, and assaulting airline employees.

He disclosed ongoing efforts to implement stricter penalties by establishing magistrate and mobile courts at airports to effectively address such misconduct.

According to TheNation, Captain Najomo highlighted the ongoing collaboration between agencies to develop revised procedures for airside access.

These measures aim to prevent chaos and potential stampedes as passengers board aircraft on the tarmac.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the NCAA threatened to penalise airlines for flight cancellations and delays, urging them to strictly adhere to reimbursement schedules to safeguard passenger rights.

It added that it would fine domestic and international carriers N10,000 and $170, respectively, for delayed passenger luggage.

The Chairman and CEO of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, urged the Federal Government to implement decisive actions against individuals who vandalise airport facilities, using flight delays or cancellations as an excuse.

Onyema emphasised that the issue has reached a critical point, necessitating concrete and effective measures rather than superficial remedies.

Air Peace addresses alleged plane crash

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Air Peace has clarified allegations that one of its planes crashed in the Western Sahara region and killed people are untrue.

Ejike Ndiulo, the airline's head of corporate communications, signed a statement the airline released on Thursday, December 22.

Ndiulo asserts that the pictures going around with the artificially generated reports are computer-generated.

