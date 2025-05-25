Poultry farmers have decried low egg production across the country, blaming the decline on several factors

The Poultry Farmers Association of Nigeria (PAN), Lagos State chapter, said greedy retailers and middlemen are the reason for the low patronage

Mojeed Iyiola, PAN Lagos chapter chairman, said that the farm price for a crate of eggs is N5,500, but retailers and middlemen hike it to N6,500

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

Poultry farmers are lamenting poor sales due to low consumption rates nationwide.

The Poultry Farmers Association of Nigeria (PAN), Lagos State chapter, attributed the low egg patronage to low purchasing power, greedy retailers, and low consumption rates.

Farmers blame retailers for high egg costs and low patronage. Credit: Fidelis Simanjuntak

Source: Getty Images

Poultry farmers blame retailers for high costs

The association’s chairman, Mojeed Iyiola, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday, May 25, 2026.

According to him, eggs are the cheapest protein source in Nigeria, but he blamed retailers and reduced purchasing power for the decline in consumption.

Iyiola disclosed that low egg patronage in the sector does not affect farmers alone, saying that almost all consumables are experiencing low patronage due to low purchasing power in the country.

The PAN Lagos chairman disclosed that eggs are not as expensive as people think, being the cheapest protein source in Nigeria.

Poultry farmers explain the real prices of eggs

He said the poultry price is less than N5,500 per crate, but individual consumption patterns vary.

Iyiola wondered if insufficient salaries were to blame for the low consumption.

The Lagos State poultry farmers' leader said that the perception that eggs are expensive is wrong.

He doubled down, stating that greedy retailers and middlemen contribute to the low patronage due to excessive charges for increased gains.

He said:

“Retailers who buy eggs at N5,500 at the farm gate price are adding higher profits than normal for selfish gains.

“When retailers purchase a crate at N5,500, the maximum profit they should add is no more than N100 or N200.”

Farmers are not to blame for the high costs

Reports say that Iyiola stated that some retailers sell a crate of eggs for as high as N6,000 or N6,500, making more profit than the farmers.

He stated that a N1,000 profit per crate is excessive, saying that it is the bane of low patronage.

He absolved farmers of complicity in the high prices of eggs nationwide, accusing greedy retailers and middlemen of the high cost and low patronage.

Iyiola said that the grant from the Lagos State government helped farmers subsidise costs

According to him, the grant was temporary and helped farmers to stay afloat, stating that the subvention had been paused.

Egg sellers lament low patronage, blame retailers and middlemen. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

He expressed optimism that the state will release palliatives to ease production expenses in the poultry industry.

A poultry processor, Joel Oduware, told NAN that the general economic situation is the reason for the hike in prices and low consumption.

Sellers blame low purchasing power

He revealed that low egg patronage was due to economic downturn, low disposable income, and declining purchasing power.

He stated that farmers expected an uptick in patronage with the resumption of schools nationwide, saying the sales were lower relative to when schools were on holidays.

Oduware blamed the situation on the economic downturn, saying the global financial situation affects the industry as people cannot afford to eat as before.

