Poultry farmers have predicted new egg prices following the N500 million feed subsidy by Lagos State

The Lagos chapter of the Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) said the intervention scheme will halt the rising prices of eggs

The Lagos State government, via the Ounje Eko initiative, is assisting farmers with an N500 million subsidy for poultry and fish.

The Lagos chapter of the Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) has predicted a drop in the prices of eggs with the continued state farmers’ feed subsidy.

The PAN state chairman, Mojeed Iyiola, disclosed this recently, saying that the initiative aims to boost local agricultural production.

Lagos State begins N500 million feed subsidy

The Lagos State government, via the N500 million Ounje Eko Farmers Subsidy Programme, is empowering farmers with a 25% subsidy on animal feeds, specifically, poultry and fish.

The feed subsidy distribution began on February 5, 2025, and will be done all Wednesdays in February.

Findings show that a crate of eggs sells for between N5,000 and N6,000, depending on the size.

Data shows that in the first quarter of 2024, a crate of eggs sold for between N2,800 and N3,000.

Farmers laud Lagos State initiative

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the PAN chairman praised the state government and the Ministry of Agriculture and Food System for intervening.

Iyiola expressed hope that the initiative would lead to a drop in egg prices, saying that the feed distribution from the state is a great idea.

“The future is looking bright for poultry farmers. We are indeed happy and grateful to the Lagos State Government for the intervention,” he said.

Food prices soar across Nigeria

The NBS) released the December 2024 food price watch, which shows the growing concerns about the soaring food items for Nigerians.

The report said the price of essential food items such as beans, rice, onion, and beef has spiked.

For beans, NBS said an average of 1kg brown beans sold loose rose to N2,501.32, marking a 187.29% yearly increase from N870.67 in December 2023.

However, prices dipped slightly by 8.07% monthly relative to N2,720.96 recorded in November 2024.

Onion prices increase

Similarly, the price of 1kg of onion bulbs surged by 111.74% year-on-year, climbing from N971.86 in December 2023 to N2,057.81 in December 2024.

Every month, onions saw a 9.57% rise, from N1,878.00 in November 2024. Palm oil (1 litre) also saw a sharp apike, rising by 81.18% yearly to N2,582.35 from N1,425.32 in December 2023.

The price rose by 4.68% per month, up from N2,466.79 in November 2024.

