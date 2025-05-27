Cooking gas dealers have increased the product’s price from N1,050 to N1,200 per kilogramme, findings by Legit.ng show

The major dealers disclosed that the increase was due to foreign exchange scarcity and volatility

They stated that a 12 kg refill now sells for N15,000 from N13,125 due to supply and distribution challenges

Cooking gas dealers have announced an increase in the price of the product, citing foreign exchange and freight costs.

The increase in prices comes a few weeks after consumers experienced a respite when the price crashed to N1,050 per kilogramme.

Cooking gas dealers cite FX scarcity for the increase

Investigations by Legit.ng showed that major dealers increased the prices last week, saying the costs were impacted by FX scarcity and relative volatility.

The Nigerian currency, the naira, remained relatively stable in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NEFM), exchanging between N1,580 to N1,584 per dollar for most of last week.

However, cooking gas dealers disclosed that forex was difficult to access in the official market, leading to them sourcing it from the black market, which is more expensive.

Emmanuel Awala, a manager at one of the leading gas plants in Lagos, said that most of the LPG sold in Nigeria is imported as the country has yet to achieve self-sufficiency in LPG production.

Nigeria imports most of its LPG

He, however, said that the Nigerian government has tried to raise LPG output recently.

“About 60% of the products are imported. Yes, there are waivers on LPG imports, but foreign exchange accessibility remains a challenge for most dealers,” he said.

Another manager at Gasland in iJu-Ishaga area of Lagos, who spoke anonymously, said that LPG price crashed since May 2025, but is experiencing some uptick due to difficulty in sourcing foreign exchange.

“Most of our products are imported, and that is the reason. The prices fluctuate relative to prevailing FX rates,” he said.

12.5kg refills hit a new high

Meanwhile, a market survey shows that dealers are selling 12 kg refills at N15,000 from N13.125.

The development means dealers now sell one kilogram of cooking gas at N1,200.

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed that the average retail price of a 12.5 kg cylinder for April 2025 was sold at N17,500, which is about N1,400 per kilogramme.

The NBS said that relative to March 2025, the price increased by 16.01%, showing a notable rise nationwide, caused by economic factors like supply chain issues.

The NBS said that the average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg cylinder dropped by 0.07% monthly from N15,637.74 to N15,627.40 in May 2024.

Cooking gas prices crash

Legit.ng previously reported that the price of liquefied natural gas (LPG), also known as cooking gas, has decreased, offering slight relief to Nigerians amid the rising cost of living.

New data shows that several depot owners, including Dangote Petroleum Refinery, have also adjusted their prices.

LPG prices in Nigeria have climbed sharply at key depots, with most now selling to retailers at over N900 per kilogram, except Dangote Refinery, which sells to marketers at N855 as of Tuesday, May 20

