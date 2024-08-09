Nigerians have been urged by Innocent Chukwuma to be patient with President Bola Tinubu's administration

The chief executive officer of Innoson Motors stressed that the President can make Nigeria better

He disclosed that FG teamed with Innoson Motors to purchase cars bearing the Innoson brand for official use

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over 3-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

Innocent Chukwuma, the managing director and chief executive officer of Innoson Motors, has begged Nigerians to exercise patience with President Bola Tinubu's administration.

Innoson Chukwuma disclosed that his company and the federal government has partnered. Photo Credit: FG

Source: UGC

Speaking with reporters on Thursday after seeing the President at the State House in Abuja, Chukwuma emphasised that the President has the ability to improve Nigeria.

He claimed that the purpose of his visit was to support the President.

According to a ThisDay report, the CEO of Innoson Motors also revealed that his company and the central government had partnered to supply Innoson-branded automobiles for official use.

He added that his company was the first to start using compressed natural gas for the locally built cars that will soon be a common sight on Nigerian roads.

He said:

“Government is doing its best with Innoson motors, the partnerships are going on, in a short while everywhere you go you will see innoson motors.

“I started CNG about two years ago, I was the first to start it in Nigeria. My visit here today is on CNG vehicle issues, I have discussed with them and in a short time the masses will see CNG buses on the road.

“It is the best idea, government’s initiatives on CNG is the best idea for this country because there are a lot of benefits and it is those benefits I saw before I started the factory to produce vehicles on CNG. Because I had started producing CNG vehicles before the announcement. For those that have used CNG vehicles, they will agree it is the way forward for this nation”.

Nigerians rush to location for free conversion

Legit.ng earlier reported that more Nigerians are rushing to convert their vehicles from petrol and diesel to compressed natural gas (CNG).

The federal government has made the service free and subsidised for commercial vehicles and inaugurated several centres nationwide.

Legit.ng understands that conversion centres nationwide are witnessing increasing demand from vehicle owners.

Source: Legit.ng