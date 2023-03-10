Lagos Govt Partners Africa Film Academy to Train Youths in Filmmaking

Despite the passing of Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, MFR, the founder of Africa Film Academy, her legacies are still marching on

The academy in conjunction with the Lagos state government is set to host the second edition of training of Lagosians under the code name Film in a Box Lagos

Among the skills to be learnt are acting, directing, production, set design, costume design, props management, film and TV makeup among others

After a successful outing in 2022, the Africa Film Academy (AFA) and the Lagos state ministry for tourism, arts & culture under the Lagos state creative industry (LACI) initiative have teamed up again to hold another edition of Film in a Box Lagos.

The programme will provide free training for youths in some carefully selected areas of Lagos state Epe, Badagry, Ikeja, Ikorodu, and Lagos Island.

Building on the success of the first edition, AFA and the Lagos state government aims to empower young filmmakers by providing free training and mentorship to aid the growth of the creative industry in Lagos.

Skills expected to be learnt during the training include acting, directing, production, set design, costume design, props management, film and TV makeup, scriptwriting, editing, cinematography, and sound production, among other necessary aspects of filmmaking.

Explaining what is meant by Film in a Box, the training and strategy associate with AFA, Habib Sheidu said:

"Film in a Box is a capacity-building framework that equips individuals with the requisite skill sets in the creative industry space, thus enabling the individual to be economically empowered."

Veteran Nollywood actor Ekpenyong Bassey-Inyang who doubles as the director of studies at AFA, noted the importance of training programs like Film in a Box in the growth and advancement of the Nigerian filmmaking industry. He said:

"We saw drastic positive behavioural improvements in our students during the last edition, which also helps build young leaders."

The late Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, MFR, founded Africa Film Academy, and it is focused on training, mentoring, and promoting African film and cinema in 2005. She was also the founder of the Africa Movie Academy Award.

