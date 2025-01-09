Nollywood industry for many years has been existing with the production of several movies

The Nigerian film industry, known as Nollywood, has undergone significant transformations over the years. From its early start to its present level as a major player in the global film industry, Nollywood has elevated in diverse ways.

In this article, Legit.ng will examine the industry's journey and highlight the changes and the noticeable transformations that have occurred over the years.

The Early Days of Nollywood

In the 1990s, Nollywood was in its infancy. Low-budget productions, poor production quality, and a lack of professional training characterised the industry. Despite these challenges, Nollywood produced films that resonated with Nigerian audiences.

Movies like "Living in Bondage" (1992), a Nigerian two-part drama directed by Chris Obi Rapu, written by Kenneth Nnebue and Okechukwu Ogunjiofor, produced by Ogunjiofor, and "Glamour Girls" (1994) became huge successes, paving the way for the industry's growth.

The present Nollywood

Nollywood is almost unrecognisable today. The industry has significantly transformed, improving production quality, storytelling, and acting.

As the industry grew, so did the quality of its productions. Nollywood movies began to gain recognition and acclaim, both locally and internationally. The industry's ability to tell unique and authentic African stories resonated with audiences around the world, and soon, Nollywood movies were being screened at film festivals and cinemas globally.

Modern Nollywood films are shot with high-definition cameras, edited with advanced software, and feature talented actors who have received professional training.

Nollywood and Streaming platforms

One of the key areas where Nollywood is making significant strides is in the digital space.

One key factor contributing to Nollywood's growth is the rise of streaming platforms. Platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and others have enabled Nollywood films to reach a global audience. This has increased the industry's revenue and exposed Nigerian filmmakers to new markets and opportunities. Nollywood movies are now more accessible than ever, reaching a global audience and providing new revenue streams for producers.

New generation of filmmakers

Nollywood is a thriving industry, with a new generation of filmmakers pushing the boundaries of storytelling and production quality. The industry has also become a significant employer, providing jobs for thousands of Nigerians, from actors and directors to producers and technicians.

The industry is also experiencing a surge in international collaborations, with Nollywood filmmakers partnering with their counterparts worldwide to produce high-quality, globally appealing content. Collaborations with streaming platforms have also increased movie makers' financial strength.

Improved storyline

Another significant change in Nollywood is the type of stories being told. In the past, Nollywood films were often focused on traditional themes like love, family, and culture.

While these themes are still present, modern Nollywood films are more diverse and experimental. Filmmakers are now tackling complex issues like corruption, social justice, and mental health.

Movies like "The Wedding Party", "Isoken" showcase the industry's ability to produce romantic comedies that are both entertaining and thought-provoking. On the other hand, films like "76" (2016) and "The Bridge" (2017) demonstrate Nollywood's capacity to produce historical dramas and thrillers that are both critically acclaimed and commercially successful, while "Lion Heart", "The Governor", "King of Boys" amongst others showcased the industry's storytelling growth in business, politics, society.

The industry's evolution is a testament to its resilience and determination. With its rich cultural heritage, talented filmmakers, and growing global audience, Nollywood is poised to become a major force in the world of cinema.

Despite its successes, Nollywood faces challenges, including movie piracy, funding, and distribution. However, the industry remains resilient, and its practitioners continue to innovate and adapt to the changing landscape.

Exits of streaming platforms on Nollywood

Legit.ng previously reported the implications of streaming platforms like Netflix exiting the country.

One of these is the monetisation impact it would have on content creators based on the finances it showered on them.

The improvement of cinematography in Nollywood movies through the resources provided has also helped the industry.

