The Lagos State government has begun a crackdown on illegal and indiscriminate rent hikes

The state commissioner for housing, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, said the move is also to rein in quacks in the industry who are responsible for incessant rent hikes

He asked real estate agents to abide by the rent law of the state by not charging more than 10% in real estate fees

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Housing, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, has asked estate agents and other bodies to move strongly against quacks asking property owners to hike rent indiscriminately and create fees alien to the real estate transaction law of the state.

The state government also asked professionals and trade groups in the real estate industry to be sensitive to public outrage over incessant rent hikes and unnecessary fees charged in violation of the real estate law of Lagos State.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu's government begins a crackdown on illegal rent charges. Credit: LASG

Source: Facebook

Lagos moves to eradicate multiple years' rent

According to the commissioner, the state government is ready to collaborate with all stakeholders to promote the rent payment system, end indiscriminate practices, make rent affordable, guarantee the interest of property owners and ensure the continuity of regular rent payments by tenants.

Akinderu-Fatai restated the state's commitment to implementing monthly, quarterly, and annual rent of not more than a year’s payment and engaged the necessary stakeholders to ensure the smooth take-off of the system.

Akinderu-Fatai alongside an aide to the governor on Housing Odunuga-Bakare disclosed this during a meeting with the executives of the Estate, Rent, and Commission Agents Association of Nigeria.

They expressed concern over the unwholesome practices among agents, which have led to a spike in rent defaults, referring them to the state’s Real Estate Transaction Law.

Lagos state pegs real estate commission at 10%

According to them, the existing law recognises their role and percentage of chargeable fees of not more than 10% of real estate transactions.

He asked the union to help create awareness of the monthly, quarterly, and yearly rent.

The Estate Rent and Commission Agents Association of Nigeria, Godwin Aleke stated that the association’s members were committed to rent affordability and would help the state to promote real estate practice in line with the state’s laws.

The move was part of the ongoing stakeholder engagement on rent and indiscriminate fees as charged by agents in Lagos State.

Lagos State demolishes illegal structures

The development comes as the Lagos state government is set to commence the removal of illegal structures in selected areas across the state.

The move follows the expiration of the extended amnesty period granted by the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, moves against quacks in the real estate sector. Credit: LASG

Source: Getty Images

The Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) shared the update on its website on Monday, March 31, 2025.

According to the LASBCA, the exercise began in Ogudu GRA, where officials of the agency moved in to enforce compliance with the state’s urban planning regulations to safeguard public safety.

Nigerians react to demolition of several houses in Lagos

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians on social media have spoken on the reported demolition of buildings belonging to Igbos at Abule Ado in Amuwo Odofin local government area (LGA) of Lagos state, south-west Nigeria.

Legit.ng reports that the Federal Housing Authority resumed the demolition of illegal buildings in Festac, Lagos, over the weekend.

Authorities said they are bringing down “distressed buildings” to “prevent disaster and save lives.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng