Customers of telecom companies are asking for an investigation into what they call inexplicable data consumption

They are sending emails and direct messages to concerned regulators, FCCPC and the Nigerian Communications Commission

Operators, however, asserted that the increase in consumption is due to user behavior, particularly the shift from 3G and 4G to 5G

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has 5-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

Telecom customers are requesting a probe into what they refer to as inexplicable data consumption through emails and direct messages sent to the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission and the Nigerian Communications Commission.

Operators maintain that there is no way to cut down on customers' data usage, claiming that user behavior—specifically, the transition from 3G and 4G to 5G and the rise in video streaming habits—is to blame for the rising consumption.

The dispute arose after the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy was encouraged by the Nigerian Senate to work with operators to evaluate data and internet-related service costs.

Although concerns over data consumption have persisted in recent years, the situation has gotten worse since a 50% tariff increase on data and call charges was implemented in February.

The customer support departments of some of these operators interacted with irate clients on social media over the weekend, providing advice on data management.

“Data prices are too high these days. Every Nigerian should report the operators to NCC, FCCPC, and send them thousands of emails; otherwise, this price hike won’t stop,” one of the customers said.

“Not only has data become more expensive, but it also seems to deplete faster than before. This is unacceptable,” another user complained.

In January 2025, Nigeria's internet usage surpassed one million terabytes for the first time, underscoring the country's growing reliance on digital connection and the soaring demand for online services.

Messages were however not answered by the regulator's spokesperson.

An executive at a major telecom operator, who was not permitted to talk on the topic, said that as more consumers shift to 5G, data usage has naturally increased—just as it did when the industry transitioned from 2G to 3G and from 3G to 4G.

“5G is expanding, and we are seeing more people move from 4G to 5G. The same trend happened when we transitioned between previous network generations. The reality is that as people access faster internet, they consume more data,” the official told The PUNCH during a telephone chat.

NCC takes action

In July 2024, the NCC required telecom operators to simplify tariff plans, provide clear billing information, and conduct independent audits of their systems to address data depletion complaints. The Punch reported that so far, none of the operators have been found wanting by the regulator as of the time of writing this report.

Telcos are also arguing that data quantities are standardised globally, meaning that 1GB in Nigeria is the same as 1GB anywhere else in the world. The difference, they say, comes from how users consume their data.

“There’s no difference in the quantity of data, whether you’re in Nigeria, the US, or Europe. What changes is how people use it. If you’re streaming a lot or downloading large files, your data will go faster. But there’s no way for us to just deplete it on our own,” another telecom insider explained.

2 million new subscribers recorded

Legit.ng reported that amid the increase in data costs, internet usage adoption in Nigeria is still surging and 2.5 million new subscribers have been recorded in one month.

Data from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) reveals that more than 2.5 million new users joined the broadband subscription between December 2024 and January 2025.

Active subscribers increased from 96.32 million in December 2024, to 98.87 million in January 2025, marking a growth from 44.43% to 45.61% internet adoption rate in Nigeria.

