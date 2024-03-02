Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering Energy, MSMEs, Technology and the stock market.

In an effort to enhance affordability in air travel for Nigerians, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, under the leadership of Chris Najomo, has established a 10-member committee tasked with investigating foreign airlines regarding the significant increase in fares.

This information was revealed in an official press release issued to the media on Thursday, signed by Chris Najomo, the Director-General of NCAA, subsequent to a two-day meeting between NCAA officials and representatives of foreign airlines held at the NCAA headquarters in Abuja.

Headed by Horatius Egua, the Director of Special Duties at NCAA, the committee's objective is to ensure that foreign airlines adhere to governmental directives, specifically regarding unblocking low-inventory tickets that have remained inaccessible for more than 18 months.

According to The Punch, the committee will propose suitable ticket pricing strategies for Nigeria in comparison to similar markets within the West African sub-region.

Unjustified ticket price increases by foreign airlines

Egua noted that over the past few months, Nigerians have been subjected to unjustified increases in fares for international flights, with foreign airlines significantly raising their ticket prices.

These increases have been attributed to factors such as the high exchange rate and other issues.

Egua said:

“This is very discriminatory in nature. We cannot continue to pay higher fares compared to other countries in the sub-region that have similar distances, using the same operating aircraft. We have the market and in some cases we have more liberal taxes? This is unacceptable and we totally reject this.

“For instance, a distance of six hours from Ghana to London may sometimes cost about $800 while similar distance with similar operating aircraft cost over $2000 in Nigeria. This is discriminatory and an unfair practice and we reject this in totality.”

He added that there had been deliberate actions by these airlines to block low-inventory tickets, exacerbating the challenges faced by Nigerian travellers and making air travel increasingly burdensome.

NCAA meets with foreign airlines

In response to the widespread concerns raised by Nigerians regarding the exorbitant increase in airfare, the NCAA organized a two-day meeting with foreign airlines operating in Nigeria.

Among the key decisions reached during the meeting was a joint agreement by the NCAA, FCCPC, NANTA, and foreign airlines to address the issue by reducing ticket prices and unconditionally unblocking low-inventory tickets for the Nigerian market.

Following the directive from the NCAA, various international airlines, including Lufthansa German Airlines, KLM, Egypt Air, Ethiopian Airlines, British Airways, Royal Air Maroc, RwandAir, and Turkish Airlines, have reportedly complied by releasing all categories of low-inventory tickets.

Source: Legit.ng