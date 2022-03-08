To commemorate this year's International women day, eight Nigerian female directors can choose to purchase themselves any type of gift

These are some of the smart Nigerian women investors who sit on the boards of some of Nigeria's largest companies

Their combined investments are valued at more than N2 billion as of today, March 8, 2022, the conclusion of trading on the Nigerian Exchange

Today, Tuesday, March 8, 2022, is the International Day for Women day set aside to celebrate women worldwide.

It is also a day to celebrate the progress made towards achieving gender equality and women's empowerment.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization also describe the IWD as a time to critically reflect on those accomplishments by women.

In the business world, there are some smart Nigerian women making their mark and sitting on the board of some of the most valuable companies in Nigeria.

They are not only part of the decision-makers of the company they have investment value for billions of Naira on the Nigerian Exchange.

Some of these women include Debola Osibogun, Oluwande Muoyo1, Cecilia Akintomide, OON all directors of First Bank.

Others are Mrs. Elenda Giwa-Amu of Lafarge.

Mrs. Elenda Giwa-Amu al, Mrs. Owanari Duke and Mrs. Caroline Anyanwu are also directors at United Bank of Africa(UBA) while Dr. Adaora Umeoji is of Zenith Bank and Mrs. C. N. Echeozo(GTCO)

Together the aforementioned women have combined investments worth N2.13 billion on the Nigerian Exchange.

Breakdown

Dr. Adaora Umeoji holds 70.58 million shares in Zenith Bank as at the end of trading on Tuesday 8 March 2022 closed at N26.8 per share.

The closing rate on Tuesday means Umeoji closed International Women's Day with N1.89 billion.

Debola Osibogun also has 4.1 million shares in First bank which is worth N46.02 million as at the end of Tuesday.

Female directors and how much their investments are worth

Oluwande Muoyo1- N40.2 million

Mrs. C. N. Echeozo- N132.2 million

Cecilia Akintomide- N11.2 million

Elenda Giwa-Amu- N4.8 million

Owanari Duke- N722,900

Caroline Anyanwu- N8.34 million

