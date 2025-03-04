Nigerian Breweries has announced the opening of its global graduate programme for recent Nigerians looking to launch their careers

The selected graduates will have a chance to gain hands-on experience and mentorship from NB's top executives.

Interested and qualified Nigerians have been asked to submit their application to be selected for the programme

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Nigerian Breweries Plc, a leading player in the Nigerian beverage industry, has announced the Heineken global graduate programme is now open.

The programme provides an opportunity for recent Nigerian graduates to gain hands-on experience and receive mentorship directly from top executives within the company.

Nigerian Breweries is looking for smart Nigerian graduates for its programme. Photo credit: VioletaStoimenova

Source: Getty Images

The company in a statement announcing the opportunity said:

"Are you ready to embark on an adventurous journey and explore the world of Heineken? We are excited to announce the launch of our global graduate program – designed to fast-track your career and develop you into a future leader at one of the world’s most renowned brands.

"Our Global Graduate Program is a three-year journey consisting of three rotations, each lasting six months, within your chosen area: Supply Chain, Digital & Technology, Commerce, Finance, Procurement, or People.

"After completing the rotations, you will have the opportunity to spend the next 18 months working in a role within your home operating company in Nigeria."

Program structure

Rotation 1: Begin your journey at the operating company in Nigeria, where you will gain a solid foundation in your specific function while developing an understanding of our operations, strategy, and culture.

Rotation 2: Continue in Nigeria with a cross-functional assignment, expanding your perspective and understanding of how different business areas interconnect.

Rotation 3: Broaden your horizons with an international assignment, enhancing your global mindset and cultural adaptability.

Landing Role: After completing your rotations, you will step into a management position within your country of application, applying the knowledge and skills gained throughout the program to drive growth and development.

What to expect from the program

Join a vibrant global network of graduates, sharing experiences and learning together.

Receive guidance from graduates and senior leaders who will support your professional growth.

Engage in a comprehensive learning and development program designed to help you reach your full potential.

Work on a variety of projects that challenge and inspire you while gaining a broader understanding of the business.

Nigerian Breweries is leading beverage company Photo credit: NB

Source: UGC

Requirements to apply

Minimum of five (5) O’Level credits, including Mathematics and English.

Minimum of a Second Class Upper Bachelor's degree in Applied Sciences or Engineering fields. A Master’s degree is an added advantage.

Must have completed the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program.

No specific previous work experience is required, but we are looking specifically for recent graduates (maximum of one year post-graduation).

Proficiency in English is essential, along with local language requirements.

Applicants must have the right to work in the country of application.

Candidates must be fully globally mobile to participate in the international assignment.

Application process

Upload your CV and cover letter through our application portal.

Complete online tests based on situational behaviour scenarios and a cognitive test (no prior preparation needed).

If successful in the online assessments, you will be invited for two interviews.

Participate in an in-person assessment centre with various activities and evaluations.

Successful candidates will receive an offer to join the Global Graduate Program.

Here is the link to apply.

The deadline to apply is March 21, 2025.

First Bank announces new job vacancies

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that First Bank Nigeria Limited has announced the availability of job vacancies for various roles across several states in Nigeria.

According to information on the First Bank website, the available positions are for relationship managers in commercial operations.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng