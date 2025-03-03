Omni-Blu Aviation has had its air operators certificate (AOC) reinstated and has been cleared of any wrongdoing by NCAA

NCAA declared that it revoked the AOCs of Eastwind Aviation Logistics Services Limited and Omni-Blu Aviation due to safety concerns

The CEO of Omni-Blu Aviation claimed the NCAA concluded Omni-Blu Aviation was not a direct participant in the incidents

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has reportedly absolved Omni-Blu Aviation of any misconduct and restored its air operator certificate (AOC).

NCAA concluded that Omni-Blu Aviation had not actively participated in the incidents that resulted in the readout report being falsified. Photo Credit: Omni-blu

The CEO of Omni-Blu Aviation, Akin Olateru, made a statement in Lagos on Monday.

Due to safety concerns, the NCAA announced on January 30 that it has revoked the AOCs of Eastwind Aviation Logistics Services Limited and Omni-Blu Aviation.

According to the NCAA, Eastwind Aviation and Omni-Blu Aviation violated Part 1.2.1.5 of the Nig. CARs, which deals with the falsification, duplication, or modification of licenses, certificates, applications, logbooks, reports, or records.

In his Monday updates, Olateru stated that the certificate had been initially revoked by the NCAA due to suspected violations of Part 1.2.1.5 of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig.CARs).

He however stated in a February 28 letter (Ref: NCAA/DGCA/DLS/CS/2025/013) that Omni-Blu Aviation is exonerated of any responsibility for the publication or fabrication of a readout report, The Cable reported.

He noted that the NCAA’s letter confirmed that “the falsified readout report for the avionics equipment of a Sikorsky S76C+ helicopter (MSN 760486, Reg. Mark 5N-BQG) was facilitated by the aircraft’s owner/operator, Eastwind Aviation Ltd”.

According to the CEO, NCAA came to the conclusion that Omni-Blu Aviation had not actively participated in the incidents that resulted in the readout report being falsified.

In addition, Olateru stated that Omni-Blu Aviation had neither knowledge of nor purpose to fabricate anything.

“We wish to thank the NCAA appeal review panel and the D-G NCAA for painstakingly and dispassionately undertaking this administrative review and reaching a most equitable decision,” he said.

“We also wish to thank our clients, customers, stakeholders, industry friends and well-wishers, and everyone who showed solidarity, believing in us and our avowed integrity through this most difficult experience.

Omni-blu CEO reaffirmed his organization's dedication to safety and adherence to all laws. Photo Credit: Contributor

“It is worthy of note that 2025 will be the tenth year since the company obtained its AOC and began commercial flight operations.

“Never has it been implicated for any sharp practice or cutting of corners to obtain any certifications or approvals from the NCAA.”

Olateru reaffirmed his organization's dedication to safety and adherence to all laws.

