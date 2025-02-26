Several airlines that have received sanctions from the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority have been in touch with the oversight body

In order to show that they have resolved the issues that resulted in their penalty, they are asking for a meeting

The affected airlines have been given the option to appeal the ruling or pay the fines slammed by the regulator

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has 5-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

A number of airlines that have been sanctioned by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority have contacted the regulatory agency to request a meeting so they may provide proof that they have fixed the problems that led to their penalties.

The NCAA's director of consumer protection emphasized that the process is ongoing and that quick payment of fines is not necessary. Photo Credit: Me 3645 Studio

Source: Getty Images

The impacted airlines have been offered the choice to either pay the fines or challenge the ruling, according to Michael Achimugu, the NCAA's Director for Consumer Protection and Public Affairs, who verified the situation.

“Some have written in to say, ‘Look, we have resolved these cases that we are being sanctioned for. Can we come and meet with you so that we can provide evidence of these resolutions?’ So let us give it time,” he said.

“We gave them sanction letters. Those who are going to pay are going to pay. Those who want to appeal have already appealed. And we will now listen to their cases,” Achimugu added.

He underlined that immediate payment of fines is not required and noted that the process is ongoing.

“These things are processes. These airlines were given their letters on Friday. If they are going to pay, they cannot have paid by now. That is not how it works,” he stated.

Recall how Michael Achimugu cautioned airlines that they would face penalties if they exceeded the refund deadlines specified in Part 19 of the NCAA Regulations 2023?

The NCAA then pursued enforcement actions against Aero Contractors, Ethiopian Airlines, Air Peace, Arik Air, and Royal Air Maroc. A spike in passenger complaints caused the agency to issue an earlier warning, which was followed by the penalty.

The sanctions also include non-responsiveness to the NCAA’s directives, missing luggage, manhandled luggage, short-landed baggage, delayed and canceled flights, amongst others.

The impacted airlines have been offered the choice to either pay the fines or challenge the ruling. Photo Credit: Contributors

Source: Getty Images

As part of these measures, the NCAA announced plans to fine Royal Air Maroc up to N300m for alleged unprofessional conduct and failure to comply with regulatory standards.

The agency also hinted at imposing what could be the largest sanction in Nigeria’s aviation history against the airline.

NCAA revokes licence over regulatory breaches

Legit.ng reported that two aviation firms, Omni-Blu Aviation and Eastwind Aviation Logistics Services Limited, had their Air Operator Certificates (AOCs) withdrawn by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) due to regulatory norm infractions.

The NCAA claims that both companies violated Part 1.2.1.5 of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig. CARs), which forbids the falsification, duplication, or modification of licenses, certificates, applications, logbooks, reports, or other documents.

The revocation of the Air Operator Certificate is a penalty under Part 1.2.1.5(b) of the Nig. CARs.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng