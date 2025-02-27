Nigeria is set to experience a boost in job creation as the federal government has just commissioned a new hub

The ICT centre will drive digital literacy programmes and connect Nigerians to global opportunities in the space

The federal government says the hub will increase access to research and training facilities and tools for young people

The federal government of Nigeria has commissioned a new ICT centre in Abuja and announced fresh plans to create jobs for Nigerians in the sector.

The Nigeria-Korea Information Access Centre (IAC) was officially commissioned yesterday at the Digital Bridge Institute (DBI) in Abuja.

The state-of-the-art facility, which was funded by the Korean government, will massively reshape Nigeria’s digital landscape and create opportunities to propel Nigeria into a trillion-dollar economy.

Speaking at the commissioning of the facility, Dr. Bosun Tijani, the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, noted that such a facility is strategic in the country.

He noted that it will empower the youthful population to take advantage of opportunities in Information, Communications and Technology (ICT).

Meanwhile, the federal government's port modernisation projects are also set to unlock another 20,000 new jobs for Nigerians.

ICT Hub will deliver new job opportunities

Tijani noted that the government is investing in building digital infrastructure and technologies that will serve the populace and help deliver services effectively and grow the economy, the Vanguard reports.

Dr. Aminu Maida, the Executive Vice- Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission, who was also present at the commissioning, observed that young professionals and digital entrepreneurs will now have access to research and training facilities and tools that will equip them to be active participants in a world where Big data, IoT and AI are dominating.

He called on the institute to take the digital literacy message to underserved communities across Nigeria so that it can serve as a launchpad for groundbreaking innovations.

In his remarks, the CEO of the Digital Bridge Institute, Mr. David Dasser, said that the centre would connect Nigerians to global opportunities by equipping them with world-class ICT skills.

He observed that the centre was set up in response to calls from the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) to help build a Nigeria where digital technology bridges the gap across innovations and job creation.

He said;

“The Nigeria-Korea IAC is billed to directly support some national priorities which include promoting digital inclusion, ensuring that all Nigerians, regardless of background, have access to ICT tools and skills, fostering AI and emerging tech expertise, preparing our workforce for the demands of the global digital economy.”

Dasser thanked the partners, South Korean government, Nigerian government and other stakeholders for their support.

FG empowers MSMEs for job creation

In related news, the federal government is collaborating with the African Union and other organizations to give MSMEs access to low-interest financing and loans.

The collaborations with these organisations will unlock $100 billion in financing for women and youths in MSMEs so that they can access different markets and create more jobs.

Vice President Kashim Shettima acknowledged that over 80% of Nigerians in the labour force would not be employed if it weren't for the country's Micro, Small, and Medium-Sized Enterprises (MSMEs).

