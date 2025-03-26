Travel expert Mobolaji Ogundairo says that many Nigerian travelers have shifted focus from Dubai to destinations like Turkey, France, and the UK.

Ogundairo also told Legit.ng that travelers still heading to the UAE are mostly on official business, a category that usually attracts minimal scrutiny

Grace Oluwaleye, a travel agent, emphasised that customer satisfaction is crucial in aviation, adding that failure to meet travelers' needs pushes them toward alternatives

Industry experts have revealed that Dubai is losing its appeal among Nigerian travelers as strict United Arab Emirates visa policies drive them toward more accessible destinations, worsening Emirates Airlines’ struggles on the Lagos-Dubai route.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Emirates Airlines resumed flights in Nigeria after a two-year suspension caused by a forex backlog. However, despite the resumption, the airline has been struggling with low passenger turnout on the Lagos-Dubai route.

This decline is linked to the UAE’s strict visa policies for Nigerians, which were imposed shortly after lifting the travel ban. Reports indicate that many Nigerian travelers are unable to meet the new visa requirements, leading to near-empty flights. As a result, Emirates is reportedly considering withdrawing from Nigeria again, prompting concerns about the airline’s future in the country.

Nigerians explore new destinations

Travel expert Mobolaji Ogundairo confirmed a shift in travel trends, stating that Dubai is no longer the top choice for Nigerian travelers.

He told Legit.ng:

"Indeed, Emirates' low passenger numbers, coupled with the UAE's evolving visa policies, have noticeably impacted travel trends. Many of my clients who previously prioritized Dubai are now exploring alternative destinations, with Turkey, which dominated the travel destinations for 2024, and some parts of Europe (France, the UK, and Italy) becoming increasingly popular. These destinations offer more flexible visa options and comparable luxury experiences, making them attractive substitutes."

He further noted how Nigerian travelers had already adapted to the restrictions imposed by the UAE even before the new visa requirements.

"The UAE had already imposed strict restrictions on Nigerian travelers long before lifting the ban and introducing new visa requirements. During this period, many Nigerian travelers had already shifted their focus to other trending destinations like Turkey and the Schengen area, which saw the highest influx of Nigerian visitors between 2023 and 2024," Ogundairo added.

Air Peace's Dubai ambition faces hurdles

With Nigeria’s Air Peace seeking to establish a strong presence on the Lagos-Dubai route, Ogundairo believes the airline may struggle due to lingering visa complications.

As he put it:

"Air Peace’s move to establish flights on the Dubai route seems like an uphill battle. Given the complexities surrounding UAE visa policies and previous travel restrictions, it will take time before Nigerians start frequenting Dubai again."

He also noted that most Nigerian travelers currently heading to the UAE are doing so for official assignments rather than leisure.

"From my experience as a travel agent, the majority of those still traveling to the UAE do so for official assignments, which generally require less scrutiny. However, for casual travelers, the process has become far more challenging and, frankly, discouraging. Since the beginning of 2025, I have yet to process a single visa, flight, or travel plan for anyone headed to the UAE."

Emirates losing relevance in Nigeria

Another travel expert, Grace Oluwaleye, speaking with Legit.ng, posited that customer dissatisfaction and reduced demand have significantly affected Emirates Airlines.

"The aviation industry is highly competitive, where customer satisfaction plays a pivotal role in market retention. As the adage goes, 'the customer is king,' and failure to prioritize their needs often results in them seeking alternatives, readily available in this dynamic sector."

According to her, Dubai has faded from travelers' minds, with clients no longer showing interest in Emirates flights.

She said:

"Notably, there has been a discernible shift in travel preferences away from Dubai. As a travel agent, I have noticed that in a long while now, clients have not inquired about flights to Dubai or specifically requested Emirates Airlines for other routes. This trend underscores the impact of reduced visibility on consumer demand, reinforcing the notion that 'out of sight is out of mind.'"

Emirates Offers Free Transit Visas to Nigerians

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Emirates Airlines introduced free 48 or 96-hour transit visas for Nigerian passengers who bought tickets in November 2024. The airline had aimed to boost patronage after struggling with low bookings.

Experts attributed the low patronage to strict UAE visa policies and Emirates’ dollar-based ticket pricing. Nigerian travelers were required to show a $10,000 bank balance, round-trip tickets, and hotel reservations, discouraging many from flying.

The National Association of Nigerian Travel Agencies (NANTA), however, criticised Emirates for selling tickets in dollars.

