The FCCPC has summoned MultiChoice Nigeria over its planned subscription price increase starting March 1

The Consumer Protection Commission is demanding an explanation for MultiChoice's decision to review prices

There is a chance that MultiChoice could face regulatory action if it fails to justify the latest increase

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has summoned MultiChoice Nigeria to explain its planned subscription price increase, set to take effect on March 1, 2025.

Multichoice recently announced a new subscription fee for DStv and GOtv Photo credit: dstv

Source: Getty Images

In a statement released on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, the FCCPC directed the Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria to appear before the commission for an investigative hearing at its headquarters on Thursday, February 27, 2025.

According to the FCCPC, the move follows MultiChoice’s formal notification of the price adjustment, raising concerns about recurrent unilateral increases, potential market dominance abuse, and anti-competitive practices within the pay-TV sector.

The statement released on X reads:

“Exercising its mandate under Sections 32 and 33 of the FCCPA, the FCCPC directed the Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria to attend an investigative hearing at the Commission’s headquarters on Thursday, February 27, 2025.

“The FCCPC is deeply concerned that Nigerian consumers continue to face frequent price increases, amid accusations that MultiChoice applies different pricing strategies in other markets, heightening questions about fairness and market abuse."

The agency also noted that it is engaging the sector regulator and other relevant authorities to ensure that competition remains fair and consumer protection is upheld within Nigeria’s broadcasting and digital subscription industry, Punch reports.

FCCPC added:

"The FCCPC is deeply concerned that Nigerian consumers continue to face frequent price increases, amid accusations that MultiChoice applies different pricing strategies in other markets, heightening questions about fairness and market abuse.

"Should MultiChoice fail to provide satisfactory explanations or be found in violation of fair market principles, the FCCPC will be left left with no other option than to impose regulatory penalties, sanctions, or other corrective measures to protect Nigerian consumers.

"Furthermore, the FCCPC is engaging the sector regulator and other relevant agencies to ensure fair competition and consumer protection within Nigeria’s broadcasting and digital subscription landscape."

New subscription fees

Legit.ng reported that Multichiuce announced that it is implementing a new price regime.

A breakdown of the new prices showed that the DStv Compact bouquet will rise from N15,700 to N19,000, reflecting a 25% increase.

The Compact Plus package will increase from N25,000 to N30,000, a 20% hike, while the highest plan, DStv Premium, will jump from N37,000 to N44,500, also reflecting a 20% increment.

For GOtv users, the Jinja package will rise from N3,600 to N3,900, while the GOtv Jolli tariff will increase from N4,850 to N5,800.

The GOtv Max package will move from N7,200 to N8,500, while the GOtv Supa will increase from N9,600 to N11,400. The highest GOtv package, Supa Plus, will now cost N16,800, up from N15,700.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng