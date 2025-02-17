The Derbyshire government has formally announced 33 permanent, visa-sponsored positions across a range of sectors and occupations

The government of Derbyshire has formally announced 33 permanent, visa-sponsored opportunities in a variety of industries and job categories.

For skilled workers seeking long-term employment in the UK, this is an excellent opportunity.

A variety of positions are available, ranging from childcare and education to engineering, logistics, and healthcare.

The positions are scattered around Chesterfield, Derby, Alfreton, Belper, and Glossop.

Regardless of whether they are a competent professional, a job seeker looking to relocate, or someone looking for a fresh start, this opportunity is specifically made for everyone.

More about the opportunity

The opportunities in Derbyshire ranges across industries, providing talented people with the opportunity to secure long-term employment.

These positions, which are open to people with impairments, also encourage inclusivity. Those who are interested may apply via the job portals run by the UK government. Interested candidates are urged to take advantage of the chance.

These jobs provide long-term job stability through permanent contracts. With 23 full-time positions and 10 part-time options, the bulk of the positions are full-time, offering a mix between flexibility and professional commitment.

Additionally, candidates will be paid competitively according to their qualifications and expertise.

Industries Hiring and Job Distribution:

Education & Childcare – 14 positions (Teaching & Childcare roles)

Logistics & Warehouse – 5 positions (Supply Chain & Storage)

Domestic Help & Cleaning – 3 positions (Housekeeping & Cleaning Jobs)

Healthcare & Nursing – 3 positions (Medical & Nursing Staff)

Trade & Construction – 3 positions (Building & Maintenance Work)

General Jobs – 2 positions (Miscellaneous Roles)

Engineering – 1 position (Technical & Industrial Work)

PR, Advertising & Marketing – 1 position (Creative & Strategic Marketing)

Retail – 1 position (Customer Service & Sales)

Pay range

The pay ranges for some positions are as follows:

Relief Ward Receptionist in Chesterfield: £23,615 per year

Marketing Executive in Derby: £26,000 to £30,000 per year

Warehouse Operative in Staveley: £12.50 to £13.50 per hour

Warehouse Manager in Derby: £16.00 per hour

CNC Machine Operative in Staveley: £12.50 to £15.25 per hour

Refuse Loader in Alfreton: £11.44 to £12.47 per hour

